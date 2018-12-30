×
Canada beats Czech Republic 5-1 in world junior hockey

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Dec 2018, 09:23 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist, Michael DiPietro made 23 saves and Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 on Saturday night to improve to 3-0 in the world junior hockey championship.

Maxime Comtois, Brett Leason, Alexis Lafreniere and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for defending champion Canada. Ondrej Machala scored for the Czech Republic.

Canada will complete round-robin play Monday against Russia, with the Group A title likely at stake.

In the late game in Victoria, the United States and Sweden played for the Group B lead. The Americans played without star forward Jack Hughes for the second straight game. He's has an undisclosed injury.

In the early Group A game at Rogers Arena, Chicago Blackhawks prospect Philipp Kurashev had a hat trick and Switzerland beat Denmark 4-0 to wrap up a spot in the quarterfinals.

Simon Le Coultre also scored and Luca Hollenstein made 21 saves for Switzerland. Denmark has been outscored 22-0 in three games.

In Group B in Victoria, Finland also secured a quarterfinal spot, beating Slovakia 5-1. Henri Jokiharju, Santeri Virtanen, Ville Heinola, Anton Lundell and Oskari Laaksonen scored for Finland. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves, allowing only Milos Roman's goal.

