Cleveland, Kansas City to host future NFL Drafts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    23 May 2019, 01:54 IST
nfl-draft-042519-usnews-getty-ftr
2019 NFL Draft in Nashville

Cleveland finally got the call for the NFL Draft, while Kansas City will also host the event in the coming years.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Cleveland will hold the 86th Draft in 2021, while Kansas City will get their turn two years later. A site has not been set for 2022.

Both cities had been finalists to host in 2020 before the honour went to Las Vegas ahead of the Raiders' first season in their new city.

"Cleveland has a passionate fan base and the city offers distinctive iconic locations and attractions that will bring the NFL Draft experience to fans in unique and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"We look forward to collaborating with the Cleveland Browns, the City of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland to celebrate the achievements of the next generation of players and create a memorable fan experience.

"We are excited to work with the Kansas City Chiefs, the City of Kansas City, and the Kansas City Sports Commission to showcase the area for a week-long celebration of football that will be watched by millions of fans.

"We know Chiefs fans will come out to celebrate along with thousands of fans from teams around the country for an incredible experience as we welcome the next generation of NFL players."

A record-breaking 600,000 people visited Nashville to attend the 2019 Draft last month, while an average of 6.1 million viewers were tuned in at any given time for another all-time high.

