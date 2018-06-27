DDCA elections: Over 450 votes polled, rival groups get into argument

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The first day of elections at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) was marred by allegations and counter-allegations by the rival groups with 462 votes being polled after the abolition of the infamous proxy system.

The three candidates in fray -- noted journalist Rajat Sharma, former Test player Madan Lal and advocate Vikas Singh were represented in full force by their loyalists, who got into heated argument inside the polling station.

In fact, Singh, a senior advocate in Supreme Court, wrote a complaint letter to the Returning Officer alleging that Sharma "was sitting inside the voting area and influencing the voters and accompanying the voters to cast their votes".

He also alleged that acting BCCI president CK Khanna, who is backing the Lal faction which also has his wife Sashi as the vice-presidential candidate, was openly campaigning for his better half inside the premises of NDMC.

"I am a voter of DDCA. I have not given up on my membership. So I went there to cast my vote. Everyone knows that my wife is contesting. The allegations are false," Khanna told PTI today.

It was learnt that supporters of Madan Lal group had arguments with Sharma faction about who all could be present inside the polling booth.

Another interesting development was presence of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra. Batra, a former DDCA office-bearer, is supporting Sharma's candidature