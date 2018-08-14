DDCA executive committee suspends secretary Vinod Tihara

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) today suspended its secretary Vinod Tihara on charges of bringing disrepute to the organization and attempts to "usurp the power" of the board of directors, only a month after he had assumed office.

The decision was taken at the EC meeting where 12 out of the 15 members supported the decision to suspend Tihara as he had allegedly tried to challenge the functioning powers of president Rajat Sharma.

The decision was taken after Tihara tried to stop all the appointments sanctioned by the DDCA president after taking approval from the majority of board members.

"It was a decision taken by the Board of directors. The board has withdrawn all his powers of functioning as he was disrupting the activities of the association. He was giving instructions which effectively usurped the powers of the board," DDCA president Rajat Sharma told PTI today.

Interestingly, Sharma and Tihara fought elections together to defeat the CK Khanna-Chetan Chauhan Lobby fronted by former cricketer Madan Lal.

The DDCA president, who is also a renowned journalist, expressed his disappointment that it had to eventually end like this.

"I have been trying to work out a solution for some time now. On advice of some senior DDCA members, I had approached Tihara for reconciliation but it was of no avail. He didn't leave the board with any option but to suspend him," said Sharma.

The DDCA president informed that resolutions of today's meeting of the board has been handed over to the DDCA ombudsman and as per rule he can take up to six months to give his decision.

Tihara on his part said that he will take legal recourse and challenge the decision.

"They have suspended me in an illegal manner. I will certainly challenge this decision in court of law," said the suspended secretary