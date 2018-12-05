×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

DDCA Ombudsman verdict: Vinod Tihara exhibited misconduct, indiscipline

PTI
NEWS
News
8   //    05 Dec 2018, 21:04 IST

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Delhi & District Cricket Association's (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed has ruled suspended secretary Vinod Tihara guilty of "exhibiting misconduct and indiscipline" which was "detrimental to the interest of the association".

The Ombudsman finally delivered his verdict after joint secretary Rajan Manchanda had filed a complaint against Tihara, who was suspended for issuing an illegal circular on August 12, in which he demanded stalling of appointments of professionals and also scrapping of various cricket committees, urging employees not to listen to instruction of office bearers.

The Ombudsman in his judgement has clearly stated that "firstly no such power or authority has been vested in the secretary of the DDCA to issue the directions. Such power cannot be traced either to Articles or to any Board Resolution".

He also stated: "Secondly, directions are contrary to board resolutions and what is more striking is that he was himself a party to the Board resolutions, which he seeks to annul by virtue of circular dated 12.08.2018."

The board resolution that Justice Ahmed referred to is the one signed by Tihara during a meeting on July 29.

The third observation by the Ombudsman was "a lone member of the Board cannot take law in his own hands and try to bring the functioning of the company to a standstill".

The Ombudsman further stated: "This would be completely against the principle of corporate democracy under which all companies function, where decisions are taken by majority, which cannot be annulled by a lone member or a minority of members."

Justice Ahmed maintained that Tihara's sole intention was to disrupt the functioning of the DDCA by trying to scrap various cricket and selection committees.

"The specific direction given by Mr Tihara scrapping the Cricket Committees/ Selection Committees was designed to cause disruption in the cricketing affairs of the DDCA. This would clearly be detrimental to the game of cricket. The fact that the circular sought the annulment of all the appointments of CEO etc., amounted to disruption of the Administration of the DDCA.

"The direction given to the employees of the DDCA would tend to create indiscipline amongst the employees and result in a state of anarchy," he stated

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Ohio State's bill for sex misconduct inquiry: $1.5M so far
RELATED STORY
Wilder keeps heavyweight title, fights Fury to split draw
RELATED STORY
Chiefs cut RB Kareem Hunt after video of assault surfaces
RELATED STORY
Accusers: 20-plus Ohio State staff knew concerns over doctor
RELATED STORY
Taekwondo champ Steven Lopez receives permanent ban
RELATED STORY
Ohio State board to hear from ex-students alleging sex abuse
RELATED STORY
Ex-employees: Doc in sex abuse inquiry aimed ads at students
RELATED STORY
Date set for court verdict in Olympic boxing presidency case
RELATED STORY
Sandeep Chaudhary Talks About The Growth Of Sports In India
RELATED STORY
Nikhil Naz: Being A Sports Presenter Is The Best Job In...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us