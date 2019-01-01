×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Deadline passes without Russian turnover of data to WADA

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    01 Jan 2019, 09:14 IST
AP Image

The deadline for Russia to turn over samples and other data from its Moscow anti-doping lab has passed, leaving the World Anti-Doping Agency to decide whether to reinstate the ban it had lifted in September.

WADA's decision to declare the Russian Anti-Doping Agency compliant came with the requirement that it turn over data and samples by Dec. 31. But on Dec. 21, WADA announced its team of scientists had left empty-handed because Russian authorities said the equipment they used had to be certified under Russian law.

WADA's compliance review committee will meet Jan. 14-15 to consider reinstating the ban.

WADA leaders have been under withering criticism since the decision in September . After the deadline passed Tuesday (Monday night in the United States), U.S. Anti-Doping Agency CEO Travis Tygart said "no one is surprised this deadline was ignored and it's time for WADA to stop being played by the Russians and immediately declare them non-compliant for failing yet again to meet the deadline."

After WADA was turned away, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told local media the WADA team would return. But as the deadline approached and no progress was reported, RUSADA chief Yuri Ganus appealed to president Vladimir Putin to help resolve the issue.

"We're standing on the edge of the abyss, and I'm asking you to protect the present and the future of our clean sports, the current and future generations of athletes," Ganus said in a letter addressed to Putin last week.

Associated Press
NEWS
Russia prevents WADA from finding doping data in Moscow lab
RELATED STORY
WADA visits Moscow lab seeking key doping data
RELATED STORY
Moscow doping lab to be opened for WADA visit
RELATED STORY
AP Interview: WADA says Russia critics harming doping fight
RELATED STORY
WADA has 400 doping cases from whistleblowers
RELATED STORY
White House, athletes pressure anti-doping body to reform
RELATED STORY
West accuses Russian spy agency of scores of attacks
RELATED STORY
WADA: Scott wasn't bullied but more interviews needed
RELATED STORY
4 Card games to play this Diwali
RELATED STORY
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us