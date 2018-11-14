×
England win toss, bat first in 2nd test against Sri Lanka

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    14 Nov 2018, 10:06 IST
AP Image

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka (AP) — England has won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test match against Sri Lanka.

England leads the three-match series after a 211-run victory in the series-opener last week, its first test win ever at Galle. A win in this game will give England its first series win in Sri Lanka in 17 years.

England went with unchanged XI while Sri Lanka was forced to make two changes.

Roshen Silva was added to replace injured skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who was injured last week at Galle. Suranga Lakmal is leading the side in his absence.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Malinda Pushpakumara replaced veteran spinner Rangna Herath, who retired following the Galle test.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Suranga Lakmal (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Kaushal Silva, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Akila Dananjaya and Malinda Pushpakumara.

England: Joe Root (captain), Keaton Jennings, Rory Burns, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, James Anderson and Jack Leach.

Umpires: Ravi Sundaram, India, and Marais Erasmus, South Africa.

Third Umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

