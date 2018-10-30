×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Federer eyes 100th title in Paris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    30 Oct 2018, 22:42 IST
Federercropped
Roger Federer speaks to the media in Paris

Roger Federer has confirmed he will go in search of a 100th ATP title at the Paris Masters this week.

Federer has not played in the Bercy event for three years, pulling out 12 months ago to take a rest ahead of the ATP Finals in London.

It was uncertain whether Federer would be in action in the French capital after he won the Swiss Indoors Basel for a ninth time in his hometown on Sunday.

The 20-time grand slam champion on Tuesday stated that he will take his place in a tournament which he has won just the once, back in 2011.

Federer said: "I feel like it's better for me to play matches rather than practice, and I think that's it.

"And then as long as I don't feel like I'm taking a chance on my health prior to [the ATP finals] in London, that's the key as well.

"I would rather play on a nice court rather than going back to practice. I've already done enough practice this season. So I feel like if that helps me for London, that's a great thing.

"And I have also not played in this city for some time. I'm happy how I got through the last four days of playing every day. Today I feel good, I had a second day off [after Basel], so it's all good."

The Swiss maestro will come up against either Milos Raonic or Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the second round.

Omnisport
NEWS
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us