×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

French-American man abandons attempt to swim Pacific

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    26 Nov 2018, 23:09 IST
AP Image

TOKYO (AP) — A French-American man has given up his attempt to swim across the Pacific Ocean after a storm broke the mainsail of his support ship, organizers said Monday.

Ben Lecomte, who had completed about 1,500 nautical miles (2,780 kilometers) of the 5,000-mile (9,260-kilometer) journey, called the premature end to the swim a deep disappointment.

"We've faced treacherous winds, rain and ocean swells that have forced us to alter our course, and the irreparable damage to the sail is an insurmountable blow," he said in a news release.

The announcement was made by Seeker, a San Francisco-based online science publisher that partnered with Lecomte and has been documenting his attempt.

Lecomte, of Austin, Texas, set out on June 5 from Japan's Pacific coast and was swimming an average of eight hours a day. Violent storms had already forced him to interrupt the swim after 500 nautical miles and return to Japan in late July. The mainsail broke on Nov. 10.

The damaged ship and Lecomte are slowly making their way to Hawaii. They are collecting data on plastic pollution in the ocean, one of the scientific aims of the swim.

Associated Press
NEWS
US Olympian Katie Ledecky gives swim tips to Tokyo students
RELATED STORY
Ill health forces Dutch Olympian to halt long-distance swim
RELATED STORY
Ledecky to tackle all 4 distances in Tokyo _ 200 to 1,500
RELATED STORY
Accelerate runs away with Pacific Classic at Del Mar
RELATED STORY
Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd
RELATED STORY
600 take the plunge in unusual St. Petersburg swim
RELATED STORY
Pan Pacs: Ledecky, Dressel get wins; Ikee pleases home fans
RELATED STORY
Cate Campbell atones for failure in Rio de Janeiro Olympics
RELATED STORY
Sports & CSR - Towards Sports Development
RELATED STORY
Titans have no regrets over 2-point conversion attempt
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us