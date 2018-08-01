Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    01 Aug 2018, 09:38 IST
AP Image

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

Harrah's casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, two days after its sister property, Bally's, did.

So far, the Borgata, Ocean Resort and Bally's are offering sports bets, along with two horse racing tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park.

What everyone is waiting for is approval to offer mobile or online sports betting. No one has yet been approved to offer that, although numerous gambling companies have applied to state gambling regulators for permission to do so before football season begins in September.

The Borgata, which was the first casino to offer sports betting on June 14, is presumably furthest along in the approval process for online sports betting. And Kevin Ortzman, Atlantic City president for Caesars Entertainment, said he hopes his company, which includes Bally's and Harrah's, could be approved for mobile sports betting by the end of August if regulatory and technological hurdles are overcome.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose to do so.

