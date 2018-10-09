×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

History-maker Brees says there's more to be done

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    09 Oct 2018, 10:06 IST
DrewBrees-cropped
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees believes there is still more to be done after becoming the NFL's all-time passing leader.

Brees made history in Monday's 43-19 win over the Washington Redskins, the 39-year-old star surpassing Peyton Manning's record of 71,940 yards in the second quarter.

The Super Bowl champion and MVP finished 26-of-29 passing for 363 yards and three touchdowns in his record-breaking performance to move ahead of former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos QB Manning.

Reflecting on his milestone achievement afterwards, an emotional Brees held back tears as he told ESPN: "There's so many people that are responsible and had a hand in that.

"The two people that are most responsible for my football career, early on, my mum and my grandfather, are up in heaven.

"There were a lot of people I wanted to prove right and make proud, but none more so than them. I know they are watching down on me."

Brees added: "I am just so grateful, so grateful, for the opportunity to play this game, and to play it for so long, to have the team-mates that I have and the New Orleans Saints organisation and this great city and this great fan base.

"It's really been a dream come true. Just really proud and really grateful. Maybe we will reflect on it a bit more when my career is done. I still feel like there's work to be done."

"I don't know if it will ever sink in. I just love playing the game. I didn't set out on this journey to break these records," he continued.

Omnisport
NEWS
Going the distance: Brees breaks NFL mark for yards passing
RELATED STORY
Drew Brees says Baker Mayfield 'can be a lot better than me'
RELATED STORY
Saints QB Drew Brees becomes NFL's all-time passing leader
RELATED STORY
Brees makes history in style, Saints thrash Redskins 43-19
RELATED STORY
LeBron, Favre and Wilson laud record-breaker Brees
RELATED STORY
Drew Brees' TD run in OT lifts Saints past Falcons 43-37
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Stacking players like Brees in daily lineups
RELATED STORY
Saints QB Drew Brees passes Brett Favre for most career...
RELATED STORY
4 rookie QBs starting the same week is NFL rarity
RELATED STORY
Little defense to be found in Saints' OT win over Falcons
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us