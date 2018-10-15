I'm no wizard – Mancini asks for patience with Italy

Italy coach Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini has asked fans to be patient with him and Italy because he will not be able to miraculously improve the team's fortunes like a wizard.

Italy ended a five-match winless streak on Sunday with a last-gasp 1-0 triumph away to Poland in the Nations League, keeping their chances of a spot in the final four alive.

Cristiano Biraghi got the winning goal late on after Italy looked as though they were going to be frustrated despite dominating.

Mancini was impressed with the team's performance and is adamant they were fully deserving of the three points, though he still felt the need to temper the expectations of supporters.

"We dominated," Mancini told Rai Sport. "We should have scored earlier, and it wouldn't have been fair if the match finished 0-0.

A 92nd-minute winner from #Biraghi sealed a vital result against #Poland, with #Mancini's men putting in a solid display and eventually getting the decisive goal after countless chances. #PolandItaly #VivoAzzurro pic.twitter.com/QEvbf8Cr3P — Italy (@azzurri) October 14, 2018

"All the boys gave their best. We know it'll take time, but this win is an excellent one. We can improve a lot, but we must have patience.

"This is football. You suddenly get a goal right at the end, a goal you deserved, but the game could have also ended goalless, as it was for some time.

"A new era has already started, but there is no such thing as wizards."

Defeat for Poland confirmed their relegation from League A Group 3, while Portugal remain two points clear of Italy having played a game less.