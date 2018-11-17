×
Indian wrestlers win 7 medals at Asian U-15 Girls Championships

PTI
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2018, 19:34 IST

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian wrestlers bagged a rich maul of seven medals, including three gold, to finish overall second at the just-concluded Asian Under-15 Girls Championships in Fujimi, Japan.

Besides three gold, including one won by World Cadet bronze medal winner Sweety (43kg), India also won three silver and one bronze at the eight-nation event which concluded on Friday.

Hosts Japan finished on top in the inaugural event by winning six gold medals from out of 10 weight categories.

India finished second in the team standings with 181 points, behind Japan (202), while Kazakhstan (125) finished third.

In the final of the 43kg category, Sweety defeated Japan's Miwa Magara to clinch the gold.

India's other gold medals came in 33kg category, bagged by Pooja Rani who defeated Anna Nazarenko of Kazakhstan by technical fall.

The final gold was won by Komal, who registered a came-from-behind win over another Japanese Fuka Kondo in 36kg.

Pinki (39kg), Antim (4kg) and Bhagyashree Fand (58kg) won the silver medals for India.

While Pinki and Antim lost to Japan's Miu Obata and Yu Sakamoto respectively, Bhagyashree failed to get the better of another Japanese Hanami Yamanouchi.

India's lone bronze medal was bagged by Pratibha Janghu (54kg), who lost to Altjin Togtokh of Mongolia

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Fetching more content...
