J.R. Todd wins first NHRA Funny Car season title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    12 Nov 2018, 08:11 IST
AP Image

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — J.R. Todd wrapped up his first Funny Car season title Sunday during the first round of Funny Car eliminations in the Auto Club NHRA Finals and went on to win the event.

Matt Smith won his third Pro Stock Motorcycle title in the final event of the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season. All of the event winners won season titles, with Steve Torrence winning in Top Fuel and Tanner Gray in Pro Stock.

Todd beat Tommy Johnson Jr. in the final with a 3.872-second run at 329.10 mph in a Toyota Camry.

Torrence made NHRA history by sweeping all six playoff races. He topped Tony Schumacher with a 3.702 at 330.07.

Gray had a 6.519 at 211.86 in a Chevrolet Camaro to beat Drew Skillman.

Smith topped Eddie Krawiec with a 6.765 at 201.22 on an EBR.

