Jaguars bench Bortles for Kessler

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone

The Jacksonville Jaguars have benched quarterback Blake Bortles on the same day they fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Bortles will be replaced by Cody Kessler for the Jaguars' Week 13 clash with the Indianapolis Colts after leading Jacksonville to seven consecutive defeats.

The Jaguars, who advanced to the AFC championship last postseason, won three of their first four this season.

However, with their dismal run effectively ending their playoff hopes for this campaign, Jacksonville have decided to go in a new direction to see what the future holds.

"Regarding the quarterback position, we're going to start Cody Kessler this week against the Colts," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone told reporters on Monday.

Coach Marrone announces that Cody Kessler will start at QB on Sunday against the Colts. pic.twitter.com/8z2YKauDWg — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 26, 2018

"I had to chance to talk to both Blake and Cody earlier today, and I told both those guys the same thing. I'm making this change to give us an opportunity to win a football game.

"Cody knows the offense. He's been in where he's not really prepared that week, so he'll have a full week of preparation."

Bortles was benched in a 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans earlier this season, but the team ultimately decided to return to him as the starter. Yet their trust in a player whose contract runs through 2020 appears to have been misplaced.

Kessler is a third-year player drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. A USC product, he spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Jags.

The Colts promise to provide a stern test for Kessler, having won their last five games to surge to 6-5 and into the thick of the playoff race.