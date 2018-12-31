×
Jaguars head coach Marrone and GM Caldwell will return in 2019

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    31 Dec 2018, 03:51 IST
Doug Marrone - cropped
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell will return in 2019, according to the team's owner Shad Khan.

The Jaguars finished the season 5-11 after a 20-3 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Coming off an appearance in the AFC Championship Game a season ago, Jacksonville had high hopes entering this campaign. But injuries to key players such as Leonard Fournette, ineffective play by quarterback Blake Bortles and unexpected defensive breakdowns left the team reeling. 

Khan said while the decisions on GM and coach belong to executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin, he spoke with the ex-New York Giants head coach and the two are in agreement that it is best to stay the course with Caldwell and Marrone.

"I am pleased that Tom sees our situation and opportunity similarly, so we will return to work this week fully confident and optimistic with Dave Caldwell as our general manager and Doug Marrone as our head coach," Khan said in a statement.

However, Khan stressed that does not mean he is satisfied with the team's performance this season.

"I have the same trust in Tom, Dave and Doug as I did upon their introduction two years ago, and I do believe our best path forward for the moment is the one less disruptive and dramatic," he added.

"Stability should not be confused with satisfaction, however. I am far from content with the status quo and while it's best to put 2018 behind us, I will not overlook how poorly we accounted for ourselves following a 3-1 start.

"There were far too many long Sundays over the last three quarters of the season, with today's loss in Houston being the final example, and that cannot repeat itself in 2019. That's my message to our football people and players, but also our sponsors and fans, both of whom were remarkable."

Omnisport
NEWS
