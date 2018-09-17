Keselowski picks up win in first play-off race of 2018

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 17 Sep 2018, 05:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski took home the chequered flag after winning the NASCAR South Point 400 on Sunday.

Keselowski led 75 laps to pick up his third successive victory, the first play-off race of 2018.

Kyle Larson placed second, while Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

"To start off the playoffs with the win, that's really strong," Keselowski told NBCSN after the race. "We nailed the pit stops and the restarts when it counted and that put us in position. Really, really proud of the team today."

Three consecutive wins @Team_Penske's 500th win

Locked into the Round of 12 in the #NASCARPlayoffs



Not a bad Sunday for @keselowski! #GoingFor2 pic.twitter.com/sBEhy2mway — NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 16, 2018

Twelve play-off drivers were involved in collisions, including Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones – two top contenders, who were both knocked out on the 147th lap.

Harvick blew a tire and drifted into the back of Jones' car. Both cars were ruled too damaged to continue the race.

Harvick entered the race as the second seed in the play-offs, while Jones started on the pole.

"It's unfortunate we had that happen," Jones said to NBCSN after the wreck. "Nothing Kevin can do, nothing we can do. It's not the situation we need to be in. We have some work to do now."

Truex Jr. topped the leaderboard in stage one, while Keselowski was the stage-two winner. There were 12 cautions and 23 lead changes in the race.