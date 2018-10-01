Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kurek stars as Poland beats Brazil to retain world title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    01 Oct 2018, 03:48 IST
AP Image

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Poland beat Brazil in straight sets on Sunday to retain its World Championship title, with the United States finishing third.

Led by an unstoppable Bartosz Kurek, Poland took the tight first set and went on to win 28-26, 25-20, 25-23 in 97 minutes.

Kurek accounted for 24 points, followed by Michal Kubiak with 12 and Artur Szalpuk with 10. Wallace Souza was the top scorer for Brazil, with 14 points.

It was Poland's third world title, having also won it in 1974 as well as 2014 on home soil, where it also beat Brazil.

It was Brazil's fifth successive appearance in the finals, having won three straight titles prior to 2014. It also won the Olympic title in 2016.

Earlier, the U.S. beat Serbia 3-1 — 23-25, 25-17, 32-30, 25-19 — thanks to an almost perfect performance from Matt Anderson, who weighed in with 29 points.

Associated Press
NEWS
Rohan Dennis beats Dumoulin for world time trial title
RELATED STORY
Spain's Alejandro Valverde sprints to road race world title
RELATED STORY
Anna van der Breggen takes world title after 40K solo ride
RELATED STORY
Accelerate beats West Coast to win Awesome Again
RELATED STORY
'We want Wilder': Team Joshua eager to fix unification fight
RELATED STORY
Whyte beats Parker on points in heavyweight fight
RELATED STORY
5 Under-20 athletes who are taking Indian sports to...
RELATED STORY
No. 19 Oregon beats No. 24 California 42-24
RELATED STORY
Tokyo Olympics 2020: What are India's chances as of now?
RELATED STORY
Marlin Briscoe reflects on days as pioneering quarterback
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us