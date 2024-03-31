LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

The LA Lakers have eight games remaining in the regular season. If they intend to make the postseason, the Lakers will have to notch up a win against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Sunday (Mar. 31). Both sides met in January 2024 this season. Cam Thomas ensured the Purple and Gold were beaten in their backyard, handing LA one of their toughest losses of the season.

LA suffered a poor loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday (109-90), while the Nets enter the matchup riding on a three-game winning streak. They are 4-6 in their last 10 games. Being pretty much out the playoff contention, the Nets can play spoilsport for LA's campaign.

The Lakers lead the Nets 68-30 on a head-to-head record in 98 regular season games. Brooklyn, however, has had the better of LA in their last five games, holding a 3-2 lead.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets prediction, preview, starting lineups, and betting tips

The LA Lakers vs Nets tip-off is slated for 6 pm ET and can be watched live on YES and Spectrum SportsNet. Fans can also watch the game on the NBA app or website with a League Pass.

Spread: Lakers -5.5, Nets +5.5

Moneyline: Lakers -221, Nets +180

Total: Lakers 0224, Nets u224

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets preview

The Lakers have had a few players who plied their trade for the Nets before joining LA. The likes of D'Angelo Russell, and Spencer Dinwiddie were former Nets. Conversely, there's Lonnie Walker IV and Dennis Schroder who will look to have a solid game against the visitors.

All eyes will be on Dinwiddie though, who has finally found his groove with the Lakers. He has been more of a defense-first guard but has enough offensive firepower to deal with his former side.

The Nets have their arsenal in Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, and Schroder. Their offense has been their spark in their last three wins. They have shot 26.4 percent from 3-point range in wins against the Toronto Raptors and the Washington Wizards before erupting for 25 threes on Friday in their 125-108 home win against the Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers are 15th in offensive rating and 13th in defensive rating. They have shot a better clip from beyond the arc landing 37.7 percent of their shots. Their defense is still their biggest strength. If they can keep Brooklyn quiet, that will put more distance between them and 10th-placed Golden State Warriors.

On the injury front, Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain), Christian Wood (left knee effusion), and Jalen Hood-Schfino (back disc surgery) are ruled out. Gbae Vincent (left knee surgery) is now listed as questionable as are Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension) and LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy).

The Nets will be without Ben Simmons (left lower back) and Keita Bates-Diop (right tibia fracture). Cameron Johnson (left toe) is questionable. Dennis Smith Jr., (right hip) is listed as probable.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets starting lineups, substitutions and rotations

The Lakers will most likely field their usual starters with D'Angelo Russell at PG, Austin Reaves a SG, LeBron James at SF, Rui Hachimura at PF, and Anthony Davis at C.

The Lakers bench will play a key role in this matchup. Spencer Dinwiddie, Max Christie, and Taurean Prince will be their names looked at to make a difference. Jaxson Hayes brings in the injury in the non-AD minutes.

The Nets will stick to their lineup of Dennis Schroder at PG, Cam Thomas at SG, Mikal Bridges at SF, Dorian-Finney Smith at PF, and Nic Claxton at C. Their bench options are Trent Watford, Noah Clowney, Lonnie Walker IV, and Day'Ron Sharpe.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets betting tips

Anthony Davis is one to look out for as he's listed with an o/u of 24.5 on points. Cam Thomas is 24.5 o/u on points as well, while LeBron James is 23.5. These three players are the ones to keep an eye on and will be the difference makers in the game.

LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets prediction

The LA Lakers have big names on their side and minus the defeat against the Pacers, they have enough assets to get the better of the Nets. The latter are high on momentum with a three-game winning streak and this will be a spicy contest. Expect LA to come off with a close win on Sunday.