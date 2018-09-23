Let's have some fun - Wentz tweets message to Eagles fans ahead of return

Carson Wentz hopes to "have some fun" on Sunday when he makes his long-awaited return from injury as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in December, forcing him to miss the final three regular-season games and all of postseason, including the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

He missed the first two games of this season as he completed his rehabilitation, but was cleared this week to play against the Colts.

And the Eagles quarterback took the opportunity ahead of his anticipated return to reflect on his recovery after being sidelined for the past nine months.

My God has been faithful & my source of strength through all the highs and lows. What a journey these past 9 months have been. Finally getting back on that field and I can’t thank the Lord enough! I know the Linc is gonna be rockin so let’s have some fun today! #FlyEaglesFly #AO1 pic.twitter.com/XNw9L2UIwC — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 23, 2018

Nick Foles stepped up in his place, leading Philadelphia to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 as he threw for 451 yards and a touchdown.