Let's have some fun - Wentz tweets message to Eagles fans ahead of return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    23 Sep 2018, 21:54 IST
Carson-Wentz-012618-USNews-Getty-FTR
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz hopes to "have some fun" on Sunday when he makes his long-awaited return from injury as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in December, forcing him to miss the final three regular-season games and all of postseason, including the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

He missed the first two games of this season as he completed his rehabilitation, but was cleared this week to play against the Colts.

And the Eagles quarterback took the opportunity ahead of his anticipated return to reflect on his recovery after being sidelined for the past nine months.

Nick Foles stepped up in his place, leading Philadelphia to a victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 and a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 as he threw for 451 yards and a touchdown.

