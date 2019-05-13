Long Term Athlete Development (LTAD) Model - Stage 2

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” - Wayne Gretzky (‘The Great One’)

Similarly, we miss 100% of extraordinary, fearless and amazing moments of our lives if, we stop enjoying what-so-ever task or work or a job we do or intend to do. So, the question here would be, how can we have fun in anything and everything we do or intend to do?

Stage1, Long Term Athlete Development (LTAD) Model, talks about Active Start, the believing factor which is what makes legends different from the ordinary. The most mentally tough player known Ronnie Lott said,

“If you can believe it, the mind can achieve it.”

In early stages of our lives, we always cherished to enjoy no matter what we do, we lived in the moment not thinking about what anyone else is thinking about or are they even looking at us, all we did was to make the best out of that moment. Parents, guardians, mentors, coaches and even friends play a crucial role in developing such awareness at a very young age. As a kid, it more or less depends on our mood, to do things or not at a particular instance but that is what being a kid means,

If we do it, we do it in 100 different possible ways and make the best out of it.

Else, it is just another task which she\he is not interested in. Enjoying the moment is the most important aspect for overall development of children at a very young age. With experts and education program development professional debate on topics such as, structure of the program, subjects to be introduced, amount of efforts and number of hours a child needs to be devoted to be a professional in next 10-15 years, eventually and ironically what really matters is,

Are the kids creative enough to develop certain qualities and skill-sets?

Are we exposing them to an ample amount of activities to make them comfortable and most importantly are they enjoying what they are doing?

Is it result oriented or process oriented and are the young champs being groomed to focus on process rather than the outcome?

Second (2nd) phase of Long Term Athlete Development (LTAD) Model is about developing ‘FUNdamentals’. This stage is about living in the moment with phased approach of introduction to basis rules of various sporting activities, game ethics, fair play of various forms of physical activity, sports and recreational activities.

More importantly in the current era where the information is easily available, it is critical for parents, guardians, physical education teachers and coaches to focus on The ABC’S of Athleticism,

Agility | Balance | Coordination | Speed

These basics have to be taken care at a very early age by multiple stakeholders responsible for developing, monitoring and feedback process automatically introduced towards child’s interest to choose a sport. Hence it is very much important to create a value system around a child as well, which will make her\him a better person in the near future. Values such as to have fun in any tasks\work we do for our living, to be fair and honest towards themselves and with others, give others the respect will being truthful.

With many of the digital platforms coming up, we as a society need to encourage young champs to be outside the digital era and experience the unstructured format of fitness, sport and recreational activities in early days which will further help them to develop interest and respect for the sport as well as for others who are directly or indirectly involved in helping him/her become a Champion someday in the near future.

Professor at Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences & Advisor, Sports Industry Connect for MBA Sports Management program, Mr. Siddharth (Sid) Deshmukh wrote,

Be the change you want to see!!!. I, felt that connect because, it which makes a huge difference in an athlete’s life from the start till the end, as every moment in our lives, things do change including train schedules, difficulty level and tournament pressure, family pressure, any many more, which an athlete Learns to Train in further stages of LTAD model.