Long Term Athlete Development (LTAD) Model - Stage 4

Hitesh Mangtani FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 2 // 22 Jun 2019, 18:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

We often see a lot of debate on whether talent is natural or it's sheer hard work of that individual to be the best in the business. The fact that matters the most is that it is a 'process' no matter how good the athlete is.

Even the naturals spend time and drain energy in strategizing and implementation in various situations (debatable) whereas, the hard workers tend to develop an instinctive response since they have been practicing specific moves for a longer duration giving them leverage over the opponent (debatable).

We have been discussing different stages in my previous articles starting from, Belief (Stage-1) having an early start for better results, which moves on to developing FUNdamentals (Stage-2) helping the child to be aware of ABC'S of athleticism with the major area of focus being the FUN element, and then moving on to Learning the Art of Training (Stage-3) in order to control the outcome to eliminate risk of burnouts.

Terry Bradshaw rightly said, "When you’ve got something to prove, there’s nothing greater than a challenge."

The next set of challenges for your child is to learn the craft of training where the child is ready to amalgamate sport-specific skills and acquired tactics. Your little champions may play to win and do their best, but they still need to focus more on skill training and physical development over competition.

But the coaches have to be very cautious about every child's maturity rate as they might discover certain capabilities which may be beneficial in other sport, helping in the development and structural functioning of the concept named 'Talent Pool'. Here, specific talent can be transferred for further introduction and re-development with respect to needs and wants of that particular sport.

In a very personal sense, it is very important for a child to feel the importance of that activity in their lives. If they don't, there is a huge risk of losing that talent in this stage where we are going deeper into the concept of skill development. Train to Train mechanism tends to develop talent by promoting fundamental values such as fun, fairness, and respect as this defines the personality of an individual both on and off the competitive arena.

Heywood Broun said, "Sports do not build character, they reveal it."

In reality, it is very much acceptable for an athlete to walk-off, choosing an alternate career option because of parental pressure and coaches pressuring the young athletes with extensive focus on skill development and fitness without being individualistic about the fact whether, the athlete is mature enough to be able to cope-up because of the body type, rate of development and other various factors which also result in 'burn-outs' in sporting terms.

Advertisement

As parents with a tremendous sense of understanding in this digital age, it is our responsibility to ensure the balance of competition and training with immense focus on FUN elements. It is our responsibility to support the aspiring champions both physically and psychology with 70% training and 30% competition as discussed in my previous article Learning the Art of Training and being an athlete, it is our responsibility to control the outcome and live with it.

If you face both the sweet success and harsh reality in sport, you tend to develop the curiosity to know more and do better also performing at the competitive stage considering all extreme conditions, it is critical for stakeholders who are involved, directly and indirectly, to ensure the training mechanism and principles are delivered through the stage know to be TRAINING TO COMPETE, stage-five of Long Term Athlete Development Program (LTAD) Model.