×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Man seeks new trial in death of Michael Jordan's father

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    04 Dec 2018, 21:08 IST
AP Image

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A man convicted in the killing of Michael Jordan's father more than 25 years ago is continuing his decades-long attempt to prove he wasn't involved in the murder.

A North Carolina judge is scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in the case of Daniel Green. He's identified as the triggerman in James Jordan's 1993 death. The judge will decide whether the arguments warrant an evidentiary hearing that could lead to a new trial for Green.

In an interview from prison, 44-year-old Green says he didn't kill Jordan but helped friend Larry Demery dispose of the body.

James Jordan was killed July 23, 1993. His body was found 11 days later in a South Carolina swamp.

Johnson Britt prosecuted Green and says he has no doubt Green killed James Jordan.

Associated Press
NEWS
January trial set for man charged with killing golf champ
RELATED STORY
Relatives of Iowa man charged in golfer's death 'devastated'
RELATED STORY
5 people who have shaped Michael Phelps' life
RELATED STORY
Rohan Dennis beats Dumoulin for world time trial title
RELATED STORY
Ex-MSU gymnastics coach sent to trial in Nassar scandal
RELATED STORY
A father now, Hirscher feeling less pressure on the slopes
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Judge orders trial for Wisconsin's Cephus
RELATED STORY
Whither Olympic boxing: Will it be in Tokyo, or not?
RELATED STORY
Death of 2 US ski team members in avalanche spurs changes
RELATED STORY
Review: NFL insider Schefter shares deeply personal memoir
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us