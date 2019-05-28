×
Mbappe 'fine where he is', claims Real Madrid coach Zidane

Omnisport
NEWS
News
86   //    28 May 2019, 14:32 IST
Mbappe - cropped
Kylian Mbappe in action for Paris Saint-Germain

Zinedine Zidane appears to have cast doubt on a potential Real Madrid move for Kylian Mbappe, claiming the forward is "fine" at Paris Saint-Germain.

After winning the World Cup with France, Mbappe starred for PSG in 2018-19, scoring 39 goals in all competitions.

The 20-year-old is reportedly - along with club-mate Neymar - a target for Madrid, who look set to undergo a rebuild following a disappointing campaign in both LaLiga and the Champions League.

However, Madrid president Florentino Perez has dismissed rumours of moves for PSG's star duo and Zidane also looks to have ruled out an approach for Mbappe.

"He's fine where he is," Zidane told reporters after playing in a charity match in Bordeaux.

As well as Mbappe and Neymar, Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Chelsea's Eden Hazard, while significant doubts remain over Gareth Bale's future at Santiago Bernabeu.

