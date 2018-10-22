NASCAR results at Kansas: Chase Elliott secures win at Hollywood Casino 400

Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott secured the checkered flag at the Hollywood Casino 400.

Elliott held off a late push from Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson to pick up the playoff victory at the Kansas Speedway on Sunday. The win was Elliott’s third of the season and second in his last three races.

“It was awesome,” Elliott told NBC after the race. “Just enjoyed racing. Had a great car today … It’s been a great couple of months, so we’ve got to keep it rolling. This is the time that counts.

“So proud of my race team and the pit stops we had today … We just can’t get complacent.”

Busch placed second while Larson finished in third. Larson, however, failed to advance to the round of eight.

Joey Logano started on the pole and secured the win in Stage 1, and Kevin Harvick was victorious in Stage 2.

Harvick had a late lead, but was penalized for entering pit road too fast. He finished in 12th.

Monster Energy NASCAR results at Kansas

Chase Elliott Kyle Busch Kyle Larson Erik Jones Martin Truex Jr. Brad Keselowski Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Alex Bowman Aric Almirola Austin Dillon Kevin Harvick Clint Bowyer Denny Hamlin Ryan Newman Chris Buescher Jamie McMurray Kurt Busch David Ragan Ricky Stenhouse Jr. AJ Allmendinger Jimmie Johnson Matt DiBenedetto Daniel Suarez Ty Dillon Bubba Wallace Michael McDowell Regan Smith Landon Cassill Trevor Bayne JJ Yeley Paul Menard BJ McLeod Corey Lajoie Kyle Weatherman Reed Sorenson Jeffrey Earnhardt William Byron Ross Chastain Timmy Hill