NASCAR results at Las Vegas: Brad Keselowski picks up win in first playoff race of 2018

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    17 Sep 2018, 05:05 IST
Keselowski-Brad-USNews-091618-ftr-getty
Brad Keselowski

Brad Keselowski took home the checkered flag Sunday in Las Vegas.

Keselowski led 75 laps to pick up the victory in the South Point 400, the first playoff race of 2018. The win was his third in a row.

"To start off the playoffs with the win, that's really strong," Keselowski told NBCSN after the race. "We nailed the pit stops and the restarts when it counted and that put us in position. Really, really proud of the team today."

Kyle Larson placed second while Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

Twelve playoff drivers were involved in collisions, including Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones, two top contenders, who were both knocked out on the 147th lap.   

Harvick blew a tire and drifted into the back of Jones’ car. Both cars were ruled too damaged to continue the race.  

Harvick entered the race as the No. 2 seed in the playoffs while Jones started on the pole.

“It’s unfortunate we had that happen,” Jones said to NBCSN after the wreck. “Nothing Kevin can do, nothing we can do. It’s not the situation we need to be in. We have some work to do now.”

Truex Jr. topped the leaderboard in Stage 1 while Keselowski was the Stage 2 winner. There were 12 cautions and 23 lead changes in the race

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Las Vegas

  1. Brad Keselowski 
  2. Kyle Larson
  3. Martin Truex Jr.
  4. Joey Logano
  5. Ryan Blaney
  6. Aric Almirola
  7. Kyle Busch
  8. Daniel Suarez
  9. Ryan Newman
  10. Paul Menard
  11. Austin Dillon
  12. Regan Smith
  13. Trevor Bayne
  14. AJ Allmendinger
  15. Chris Buescher
  16. Corey Lajoie
  17. JJ Yeley
  18. Landon Cassill
  19. Alex Bowman
  20. Ross Chastain
  21. Kurt Busch
  22. Jimmie Johnson
  23. Clint Bowyer
  24. Matt DiBenedetto
  25. Jeffrey Earnhardt
  26. Kyle Weatherman
  27. David Ragan
  28. BJ McLeod
  29. Michael McDowell
  30. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. Reed Sorenson
  32. Denny Hamlin
  33. Timmy Hill
  34. Ty Dillon
  35. Jamie McMurray
  36. Chase Elliott
  37. William Byron
  38. Bubba Wallace
  39. Kevin Harvick
  40. ​Erik Jones
