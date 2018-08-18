NASCAR starting lineup at Bristol: Kyle Larson wins pole; Chase Elliott to start 2nd at Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson will start first at the Bristol night race Saturday.

Larson was the best in qualifying Friday and won the pole for The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott finished second, while Kyle Busch placed third.

“I feel like I get better and better every time I get to Bristol,” Larson said to NBCS. “Happy I got the pole…It seems like everything is falling into place. We just have to capitalize on it.”

"It's my favorite track. Have yet to get a win here."@KyleLarsonRacin starts on the pole for Saturday's night race at Bristol, hoping "this weekend's a little different." #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/bxSOurJgVz — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) August 17, 2018

The pole victory was Larson’s third of 2018. But, he has yet to win a race.

The night race at Bristol is one of the most highly anticipated events on the NASCAR schedule. With three races remaining in the regular season, drivers sitting on the playoff bubble will be looking to improve their chances of reaching the playoff.

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race was originally scheduled to begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. But, the start time was moved up to 6:30 p.m. because of potential inclement weather.

NASCAR starting lineup at Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Kyle Busch Paul Menard William Byron Kevin Harvick Denny Hamlin Aric Almirola Kurt Busch Ryan Blaney Brad Keselowski Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Jimmie Johnson Erik Jones David Ragan Clint Bowyer Martin Truex Jr. Austin Dillon Joey Logano Jamie McMurray Daniel Suarez Alex Bowman Trevor Bayne Ryan Newman AJ Allmendinger Kasey Kahne Bubba Wallace Chris Buescher Matt Dibenedetto Corey Lajoie Michael McDowell TY Dillon Jesse Little JJ Yeley Ross Chastain Reed Sorenson Timmy Hill Gray Gaulding Landon Cassill Blake Jones BJ McLeod