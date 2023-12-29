Adam Johnson, Rocky Wirtz among deaths that shook the NHL community in 2023 

The NHL community was shocked by several unexpected deaths of prominent figures in 2023. These individuals have left their mark in the sport shaping its history.

The NHL community experienced profound sorrow in 2023 as it lost some of its most beloved and iconic figures. The unexpected deaths of several beloved individuals in the world of hockey sent shockwaves across the globe, leaving fans and fellow athletes in mourning.

This article pays tribute to some of those who left an indelible mark on the sport.

Hazel McCallion CM OOnt (Jan 29, age 101)

Affectionately known as "Hurricane Hazel", McCallion was a trailblazer in women’s hockey. She played a crucial role in building the Hershey Centre which led to bringing the Mississauga IceDogs in the OHL in 1998 and also successfully brought the IIHF Women’s World Championship two years later.

Robert Marvin Hull OC (Jan 30, age 84)

Hull's remarkable skill and powerful shot made him one of hockey's most formidable forwards. Hull holds the record for the most goals (604) scored in the history of the Blackhawks.

Both he and his son, Brett Hull have been honored as two of the NHL’s 100 Greatest Players and they are also the only father and son duo to appear on the list.

Mikhail Ovechkin (Feb 15, age 71).

Mikhail, the father of NHL superstar Alex Ovechkin had an impact on his son’s career. His dedication to fostering talent showcases the role that family plays in sports. Mikhail also used to play soccer, but his career was cut short due to an injury.

Marvin Wayne Edwards (May 20, age 88)

"Marvelous Marv" was a goalie whose passion for the game was evident throughout his extensive career. He achieved the feat of winning a gold medal for Canada during the 1959 IIHF World Championship.

After his playing, he took up coaching and served as a coach for Salt Lake City in the Central League as well as an assistant coach for Peterborough in the OHL.

Brian Francis O'Neill (July 21, age 94)

O'Neill was recognized as a Hall of Fame Builder in 1994 and joined the NHL as the Director of Administration on April 1, 1966, working alongside the president Clarence Campbell. During his tenure, he played a role in overseeing the 1967 Expansion Draft and preparing the expanded regular season schedule.

William Rockwell "Rocky" Wirtz (July 25, age 70)

A native of Chicago, Wirtz was the owner and chairman of the Blackhawks. He played a crucial role in the team’s accomplishments and was key in fostering a strong connection between the franchise and its fans. The passing of Wirtz represents the end of an era for the Blackhawks.

Rodion Ruslanovich Amirov (August 14, age 21)

Amirov was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February 2022. The Maple Leafs prospect, who was drafted in the first round back in 2020, had a long hard battle with the disease but unfortunately succumbed to it aged only 21.

On November 5th, 2022 during Hockey Fights Cancer Night in Toronto, the Maple Leafs paid tribute to Amirov. The players wore lavender jerseys and put lavender tape on their sticks.

John Richard Jeanneret (August 17, age 81)

"RJ" was the voice of Sabres games on the radio starting from October 10, 1971. He also joined the television broadcast in 1995. After a successful career, he retired after the 2021-22 season.

Some of his calls included "La la la la Fontaine!" when referring to Sabres captain Pat LaFontaine, "Scary Good", "Top Shelf Where Mama Hides the Cookies” and “May Day."

Christopher Michael Snow (September 30, age 42)

Snow's innovative approach to hockey analysis and management was cut short by tragedy. Snow had la engthy public battle with Lou Gehrig's disease, more commonly known as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a nervous system disorder that weakens muscles and impacts physical function

The Flames assistant general manager, who had been in the role since September 26, 2019, died within a week of his wife, Kelsie mentioning that he had become unresponsive and experienced cardiac arrest due to his underlying complications with ALS.

Adam Robert Johnson (October 28, age 29)

Adam Johnson’s untimely demise in a "freak accident" occurred on the ice while playing for Nottingham against Sheffield in England’s Elite Ice Hockey League. Johnson, a former Pittsburgh Penguins player, collided with Matt Petgrave whose trailing blade caused a severe neck injury that proved to be fatal.