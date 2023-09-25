Asian Games 2023: India Medal Tally after Day 2

The second day of the Asian Games 2023 brought an impressive medal haul for India. Athletes across rowing, shooting, and cricket, managed to one-up their compatriots from yesterday, claiming six medals today as opposed to Sunday's five. Two of the medals were gold, while the rest were bronze.

Day 2 at Hangzhou saw Indian athletes participating in 14 different sports, of which four had medals on offer. While India managed to snag a podium in shooting, rowing, and cricket, luck didn't work in favor of the swimmers.

Giving India a strong start to the day was the shooting trio of Aishwarya Pratap Singh, Divyansh Panwar, and Rudrankkash Pati, who clinched gold at the men's 10m air rifle event.

India's other gold medal of the day belonged to the women's cricket team, who beat Sri Lanka on their way to the top step of the podium.

Of India's four bronze medals, two were won by shooters and two were won by rowers. Aishwary Pratap Singh stood third in the men's 10m air rifle individual event, while the Indian team made up of Vijayveer Sidhu, Anish, and Adarsh Singh did the same in the men's 25m rapid fire pistol event.

Rowers Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan, and Sukhmeet Singh won bronze in the men's quadruple sculls race, while Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish made it to the podium for the men's four event.

India's medal tally on day two of the Asian Games looked like this:

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Cricket 1 - - Shooting 1 - 2 Rowing - - 2

Day 2 India Medal Tally Breakdown in Asian Games 2023

For the first gold in India's medal tally, the Indian men's 10m air rifle team beat out South Korea with a margin of 3.6 points. Following that, Aishwary Pratap Singh defeated compatriot Rudrankkash Patil to clinch his bronze in the individual event.

Singh lost the silver medal to Park Hajun of South Korea, while home-favorite Sheng Lihao took the win. Meanwhile, the men's 25m rapid-fire pistol team beat Indonesia to make the podium. They finished behind China and South Korea who took gold and silver, respectively.

Adding the second gold to India's collection, the women's cricket team put on a solid display. Electing to bat first, the Indian women put up a decent score of 116 runs on a sluggish track. They later defended the total, riding on Titas Sadhu’s magical spell to win India its first Asian Games cricketing medal.

Rounding out India's medal tally, the men's quadruple sculls finished ahead of Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. The men's four team was accompanied by Uzbekistan and China on the podium.