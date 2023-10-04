Asian Games 2023 India Results on Day 11: India clinches 12 medals as track and field athletes steal the show

India had a busy outing on Wednesday at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, with medals pouring in over multiple sports.
Indian archers got the country off to a strong start for the day with a gold in the compound mixed team event. Following up on that, star athlete Neeraj Chopra lived up to the expectations, winning the gold with a magnificent throw of 88.88m.
Adding the cherry on top of the cake was the men's relay team. Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amol Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh raced to the top of the podium with a time of 3:01.58.
Boxer Lovlina Borgohain claimed silver in the women's 75 kg category. Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar Jena, Harmilan Bains, Abinash Sable, and the women's 4x400m relay team also ended the day with second-place finishes.
Bringing in the bronze medals for India today were squash duo Anahat and Abhay Singh, boxer Parveen, wrestler Sunil Kumar, and the 35 km race walk mixed team.
In other highlights of Indian results at the Asian Games for the day, the Indian men's hockey team made it to the final after crushing South Korea 5-3.
Squash star Saurav Ghoshal qualified for his first-ever Asiad final after cruising past his opponent in three straight games. The squash pair of Dipika Karthik and Harinder Pal Sandhu have also set themselves up for the gold medal match.
Shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the quarter-finals of the individual events on the backs of easy wins. However, Srikanth Kidambi fell short against Japanese Kodai Naraoka.
Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on October 4
Athletics
35 KM Race Walk Mixed Team Final
India - 3rd
Men's High Jump Final
Jesse Sandesh - 9th
Sarvesh Kushare - 4th
Men's Javelin Throw
Neeraj Chopra - 1st
Kishore Kumar Jena - 2nd
Women's Triple Jump Final
Nellickal Varkey - 6th
Women's 800m Final
Harmilan Bains - 2nd
Chanda - 7th
Men's 5000m Final
Avinash Sable - 2nd
Gulveer Singh - 4th
Women's 4x400m Relay Final
India (Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan)- 2nd
Men's 4x400m Relay Final
India (Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amol Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh) - 1st
Archery
Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinals
India 158-155 Malaysia
Compound Mixed Team Semi-Final
India 159-154 Kazakhstan
Compound Mixed Team Finals
India 159-158 South Korea
Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinals
India 4-5 Indonesia
Equestrian
Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 1
Yash Nensee - 30th
Kirat Singh Nagra - Eliminate
Tejas Dhingra - Eliminated
Jumping Team Round 1
India - Eliminated
Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 2
Yash Nensee - 41st
Jumping Team Final Round 2
India - Eliminated
Volleyball
Women's Classification Pool G
India 3-1 Nepal
Squash
Mixed Doubles Semi-finals
Dipika Karthik/Harinder Pal Sandhu 2-1 Lee Ky/Wong Ch (7-11, 11-7, 11-9)
Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 1-2 Binti Azman A/Bin Mohd Kamal MS (8-11, 11-2,11-9)
Saurav Ghoshal 3-0 Leung Chh (11-2, 11-1 11-6)
Bridge
Men's Team Semi-Final
India 16-36 China
India 37-24 China
India 25-35 China
Badminton
Women's Single Round of 16
PV Sindhu 2-0 Wardani PK (21-16, 21-16)
Men's Singles Round of 16
HS Prannoy 2-0 Panarin D (21-12, 21-13)
Srikanth Kidambi 0-2 Kodai Naraoka (21-16, 21-17)
Women's Doubles Round of 16
Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand 1-2 Kim S/ Kong H (21-15, 18-21, 21-13)
Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa 0-2 Zhang S/Zheng Y (21-13, 23-21)
Men's Doubles Round of 16
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 2-1 Rollycarnando L/Marthin D (24-22, 16-21, 21-12)
Mixed Doubles Round of 16
Tanisha Crasto/Krishna Prasad 0-2 Chen TJ/Toh Ew (21-18, 21-18)
Diving
Men's 10m Platform Preliminary
Pardeshi Siddharth Bajrang - 11th
Men's 10m Platform Final
Pardeshi Siddharth Bajrang - 11th
Roller Skating
Mixed Inline Freestyle Skating Slalom Pair
India - 7th
Kabaddi
Men's Team Group A
India 63-26 Thailand
Women's Team Group A
India 54-22 Thailand
Sport Climbing
Women's Speed Relay Qualification
India - 6th
Boxing
Women's 57kg Semi-Final
Parveen 0-5 Lin YT
Women's 75kg Semi-Final
Lovlina Borgohain 0-5 Li Qian
Chess
Men's Team Round 6
India 2.0-2.0 China
Women's Team Round 6
India 4.0-0.0 Uzbekistan
Hockey
Men's Semi-Final
India 5-3 South Korea
Wrestling
Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg 1/8Final
Neeraj 3-5 Bakhshilloev M
Men's Greco-Roman 60 Kg 1/8Final
Gyanender 1-7 Dalkhani M
Men's Greco-Roman 77 Kg 1/4Final
Vikas 1-9 Liu R
Men's Greco-Roman 87 Kg 1/8Final
Sunil Kumar 4-3 Peng F
Men's Greco-Roman 87 Kg 1/4Final
Sunil Kumar 9-1 Abdulkhaev S
Men's Greco-Roman 87 Kg Semi-Final
Sunil Kumar 1-5 Alizadeh N
Men's Greco-Roman 87 Kg Bronze Medal Match
Sunil Kumar 2-1 Azisbekov A