Asian Games 2023 India Results on Day 11: India clinches 12 medals as track and field athletes steal the show

India had a busy outing on Wednesday at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, with medals pouring in over multiple sports.

Indian archers got the country off to a strong start for the day with a gold in the compound mixed team event. Following up on that, star athlete Neeraj Chopra lived up to the expectations, winning the gold with a magnificent throw of 88.88m.

Adding the cherry on top of the cake was the men's relay team. Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amol Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal, and Rajesh Ramesh raced to the top of the podium with a time of 3:01.58.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain claimed silver in the women's 75 kg category. Meanwhile, Kishore Kumar Jena, Harmilan Bains, Abinash Sable, and the women's 4x400m relay team also ended the day with second-place finishes.

Bringing in the bronze medals for India today were squash duo Anahat and Abhay Singh, boxer Parveen, wrestler Sunil Kumar, and the 35 km race walk mixed team.

In other highlights of Indian results at the Asian Games for the day, the Indian men's hockey team made it to the final after crushing South Korea 5-3.

Squash star Saurav Ghoshal qualified for his first-ever Asiad final after cruising past his opponent in three straight games. The squash pair of Dipika Karthik and Harinder Pal Sandhu have also set themselves up for the gold medal match.

Shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, and the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the quarter-finals of the individual events on the backs of easy wins. However, Srikanth Kidambi fell short against Japanese Kodai Naraoka.

Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on October 4

Athletics

35 KM Race Walk Mixed Team Final

India - 3rd

Men's High Jump Final

Jesse Sandesh - 9th

Sarvesh Kushare - 4th

Men's Javelin Throw

Neeraj Chopra - 1st

Kishore Kumar Jena - 2nd

Women's Triple Jump Final

Nellickal Varkey - 6th

Women's 800m Final

Harmilan Bains - 2nd

Chanda - 7th

Men's 5000m Final

Avinash Sable - 2nd

Gulveer Singh - 4th

Women's 4x400m Relay Final

India (Vithya Ramraj, Aishwarya Kailash Mishra, Prachi and Subha Venkatesan)- 2nd

Men's 4x400m Relay Final

India (Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amol Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh) - 1st

Archery

Compound Mixed Team Quarterfinals

India 158-155 Malaysia

Compound Mixed Team Semi-Final

India 159-154 Kazakhstan

Compound Mixed Team Finals

India 159-158 South Korea

Recurve Mixed Team Quarterfinals

India 4-5 Indonesia

Equestrian

Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 1

Yash Nensee - 30th

Kirat Singh Nagra - Eliminate

Tejas Dhingra - Eliminated

Jumping Team Round 1

India - Eliminated

Jumping Individual Qualifier Round 2

Yash Nensee - 41st

Jumping Team Final Round 2

India - Eliminated

Volleyball

Women's Classification Pool G

India 3-1 Nepal

Squash

Mixed Doubles Semi-finals

Dipika Karthik/Harinder Pal Sandhu 2-1 Lee Ky/Wong Ch (7-11, 11-7, 11-9)

Anahat Singh/Abhay Singh 1-2 Binti Azman A/Bin Mohd Kamal MS (8-11, 11-2,11-9)

Saurav Ghoshal 3-0 Leung Chh (11-2, 11-1 11-6)

Bridge

Men's Team Semi-Final

India 16-36 China

India 37-24 China

India 25-35 China

Badminton

Women's Single Round of 16

PV Sindhu 2-0 Wardani PK (21-16, 21-16)

Men's Singles Round of 16

HS Prannoy 2-0 Panarin D (21-12, 21-13)

Srikanth Kidambi 0-2 Kodai Naraoka (21-16, 21-17)

Women's Doubles Round of 16

Treesa Jolly/Gayathri Gopichand 1-2 Kim S/ Kong H (21-15, 18-21, 21-13)

Tanisha Crasto/Ashwini Ponnappa 0-2 Zhang S/Zheng Y (21-13, 23-21)

Men's Doubles Round of 16

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty 2-1 Rollycarnando L/Marthin D (24-22, 16-21, 21-12)

Mixed Doubles Round of 16

Tanisha Crasto/Krishna Prasad 0-2 Chen TJ/Toh Ew (21-18, 21-18)

Diving

Men's 10m Platform Preliminary

Pardeshi Siddharth Bajrang - 11th

Men's 10m Platform Final

Pardeshi Siddharth Bajrang - 11th

Roller Skating

Mixed Inline Freestyle Skating Slalom Pair

India - 7th

Kabaddi

Men's Team Group A

India 63-26 Thailand

Women's Team Group A

India 54-22 Thailand

Sport Climbing

Women's Speed Relay Qualification

India - 6th

Boxing

Women's 57kg Semi-Final

Parveen 0-5 Lin YT

Women's 75kg Semi-Final

Lovlina Borgohain 0-5 Li Qian

Chess

Men's Team Round 6

India 2.0-2.0 China

Women's Team Round 6

India 4.0-0.0 Uzbekistan

Hockey

Men's Semi-Final

India 5-3 South Korea

Wrestling

Men's Greco-Roman 67 Kg 1/8Final

Neeraj 3-5 Bakhshilloev M

Men's Greco-Roman 60 Kg 1/8Final

Gyanender 1-7 Dalkhani M

Men's Greco-Roman 77 Kg 1/4Final

Vikas 1-9 Liu R

Men's Greco-Roman 87 Kg 1/8Final

Sunil Kumar 4-3 Peng F

Men's Greco-Roman 87 Kg 1/4Final

Sunil Kumar 9-1 Abdulkhaev S

Men's Greco-Roman 87 Kg Semi-Final

Sunil Kumar 1-5 Alizadeh N

Men's Greco-Roman 87 Kg Bronze Medal Match

Sunil Kumar 2-1 Azisbekov A