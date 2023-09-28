Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 5: Shooting wins India’s 6th Gold, Wushu and Equestrian bag silver and bronze

India’s Asian Games results on day five of the competition consisted of 3 medal wins. The Indian shooting trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal took the sport’s fourth gold of the tournament when they beat China in the men’s 25m air pistol team final.
Wushu player Roshibina Devi claimed silver as she lost out to Wu Xiaowei of China, and rider Anush Agarwalla won bronze in the Equestrian dressage intermediate freestyle final.
With these three medals, India now has 25 podium finishes at the Hangzhou Games. This places them fifth in the overall medal tally behind China, South Korea, Japan, and Uzbekistan. India shooters have so far been the country’s best performers, claiming a total of 13 medals in the tournament.
Meanwhile, Indian swimmers once again failed to impress as they finished last in all three medal races that they qualified for. India’s Asian Games results for the day also saw the men’s football team booted out of the tournament as they lost out to Saudi Arabia 0-2. Gymnast Pranti Nayak also failed to book a spot on the podium as she finished last in the women’s vault final.
On the positive side of things, tennis duo Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the finals with a win over South Korea, and mixed doubles pair Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna made it to the semi-finals.
Indian boxers Jaismine and Nishnat Dev both managed to stake a claim to a quarterfinals berth. The women’s badminton team also earned themselves a quarterfinals spot, thrashing Mongolia three to nothing without dropping a single game.
Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on September 28th
Shooting
10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification
Arjun Singh Cheema - 8th
Sarabjot Singh - 5th
Shiva Narwal - 14th
10m Air Pistol Men's Finals
Arjun Singh Cheema - 8th
Sarabjot Singh - 4th
10m Air Pistol Team Men's Finals
Team India (Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal) - 1st
Skeet Mixed Team Qualification
Team India (Ganemat Sekhon, Anant Naruka) - 7th
Equestrian Dressage
Intermediate Freestyle Final
Anush Agarwalla - 3rd
Hriday Chheda - Eliminated
Wushu
Women's 60 kg Finals
Roshibina Devi 0-2 Wu Xiaowei
Tennis
Men's Doubles Semifinals
Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-0 Hong Seongchan/ Kwon Soonwoo (6-1, 6(6)-7, 10-0)
Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals
Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna 2-0 Kulambayeva Zhibek/Lomalin Grigoriy (7-5, 6-2)
Football
Men's Round of 16
India 0-2 Saudi Arabia
Hockey
Men's Pool A
India 4-2 Japan
Badminton
Women's Team Round of 16
India 3-0 Mongolia
PV Sindhu 2-0 M Ganbaatar (21-2, 21-3)
Ashmita Chaliha 2-0 K DarkhanBaatar (21-2, 21-3)
Anupama Upadhyay 2-0 Khulangoo Baatar (21-0, 21-2)
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles Round of 16:
Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula 0-3 Phakpoom Sanguansin/Orawan Paranang (4-11, 6-11, 10-12)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra 2-3 Zhe Yu Chew/Jian Zheng (11-7,11-9,11-13,10-12,3-11)
Women's Singles Round of 32
Sreeja Akula 0-4 Songgyong Pyon (6-11, 4-11, 13-15, 9-11)
Manika Batra 4-0 Nabita Shrestha (11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2)
Men's Doubles Round of 32
Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah 3-1 Moosa Munsif/Mohamed Shaffan (11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2)
Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan G 3-0 Ser-Od Ganhuyag/Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir (11-5, 11-3, 11-3)
Women's Doubles Round of 32
Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale 3-0 Ngoc Tran Mai/Nga Nguyen Thi (11-8, 15-13, 11-6)
Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-0 Zauresh Akasheva/Anastassiya Lavrova (11-7, 11-4, 11-7)
Men's Singles Round of 32
Sharath Kamal 3-0 Mohamed Shaffan Ismail (11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 11-7)
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 Turki Lafi H Almutairi
(11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 11-2)
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's Vault Final
Pranati Nayak - 8th
Boxing
Women's 60 kg Round of 16
Jaismine beat Ahsour HGS
Men's 51 kg Round of 16
Deepak 1:4 1:4Tsuboi Tomoya omoya
Men's 71 kg Round of 16
Nishant Dev won by knockout against Bui PT
Swimming
Women's 50m Freestyle Heat 2
Shivangi Sarma - 7th
Men's 50m Butterfly
Virdhawal Khade - 7th
Men's 800m Freestyle Fast Heat
Aryan Nehra - 7th
Kushagra Rawat - 8th
Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heat 2
Team India (Srihari Natraj, Tanish Matthew, Anand Shylaja, Vishal Grewal) - 3rd
Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final
Team India (Srihari Natraj, Tanish Matthew, Anand Shylaja, Vishal Grewal) - 6th
Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heat 1
Team India (Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Vritti Agarwal, Shivangi Sarma) - 8th
Women's 4x200 Freestyle Relay Final
Team India (Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Vritti Agarwal, Shivangi Sarma) - 8th
Squash
Women's Team Pool B
India 0-3 Malaysia
Subramaniam Sivasangari 3-0 Joshana Chinappa (11-6, 11-2, 11-8)
Aifa Azman 3-2 Tanvi Khanna (9-11,11-1, 7-11, 13-11, 11-5)
Rachel Arnold 3-0 Anahat Singh (11, 7, 11-7, 14-12)
Men's Team Pool A
India 3-0 Nepal
Abhay Singh 3-0 Amrit Magar Thapa (11-2, 11-4, 11-1)
Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-0 Arhant Keshar Simha (11-2, 11-3, 11-3)
Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 3-0 Amir Bhlon (11-1, 11-2, 11-6)
Golf
Women's Individual Round 1
Pranavi Urs - T17
Avani Prashanth - T21
Aditi Ashok - T2
Women's Team Round 1
Team India (Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok) - 5th
Men's Individual Round 1
Anirban Lahiri - T9
SSP Chawrasia - T19
Hitesh Joshi - T31
Shubhankar Sharma - T22
Men's Team Round 1
Team India ( Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi, Shubhankar Sharma) - T5
Cycling
Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4
Niraj Kumar - 9th
Women's Sprint Qualifying
Mayuri Lute - 17th
Triyasha Paul - 15th
Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 2
Triyasha Paul lost to Sato M of Japan
Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4
Niraj Kumar - DNS
Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places
David E Beckham - 8th
Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Repechage - Heat 2
Triyasha Paul lost to Hwang H of South Korea
Bridge
Men’s Team
India 16.03 - 3.97 South Korea
India 9.03 - 10.97 Japan
India 9.67 - 10.33 China
India 18.17 - 1.83 Thailand
Women’s Team
India 11.28 - 8.72 Indonesia
India 6.77 - 13.23 China
Mixed Team
India 14.85 - 5.15 Indonesia
India 10-10 Chinese Taipei
India 5.36 - 14.64 Japan
India 16.55 - 3.45 China