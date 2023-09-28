Asian Games 2023 India results on Day 5: Shooting wins India’s 6th Gold, Wushu and Equestrian bag silver and bronze

India’s Asian Games results on day five of the competition consisted of 3 medal wins. The Indian shooting trio of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal took the sport’s fourth gold of the tournament when they beat China in the men’s 25m air pistol team final.

Wushu player Roshibina Devi claimed silver as she lost out to Wu Xiaowei of China, and rider Anush Agarwalla won bronze in the Equestrian dressage intermediate freestyle final.

With these three medals, India now has 25 podium finishes at the Hangzhou Games. This places them fifth in the overall medal tally behind China, South Korea, Japan, and Uzbekistan. India shooters have so far been the country’s best performers, claiming a total of 13 medals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Indian swimmers once again failed to impress as they finished last in all three medal races that they qualified for. India’s Asian Games results for the day also saw the men’s football team booted out of the tournament as they lost out to Saudi Arabia 0-2. Gymnast Pranti Nayak also failed to book a spot on the podium as she finished last in the women’s vault final.

On the positive side of things, tennis duo Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to the finals with a win over South Korea, and mixed doubles pair Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna made it to the semi-finals.

Indian boxers Jaismine and Nishnat Dev both managed to stake a claim to a quarterfinals berth. The women’s badminton team also earned themselves a quarterfinals spot, thrashing Mongolia three to nothing without dropping a single game.

Indian Results at Asian Games 2023 on September 28th

Shooting

10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification

Arjun Singh Cheema - 8th

Sarabjot Singh - 5th

Shiva Narwal - 14th

10m Air Pistol Men's Finals

Arjun Singh Cheema - 8th

Sarabjot Singh - 4th

10m Air Pistol Team Men's Finals

Team India (Arjun Singh Cheema, Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal) - 1st

Skeet Mixed Team Qualification

Team India (Ganemat Sekhon, Anant Naruka) - 7th

Equestrian Dressage

Intermediate Freestyle Final

Anush Agarwalla - 3rd

Hriday Chheda - Eliminated

Wushu

Women's 60 kg Finals

Roshibina Devi 0-2 Wu Xiaowei

Tennis

Men's Doubles Semifinals

Saketh Myneni/Ramkumar Ramanathan 3-0 Hong Seongchan/ Kwon Soonwoo (6-1, 6(6)-7, 10-0)

Mixed Doubles Quarter Finals

Rutuja Bhosale/Rohan Bopanna 2-0 Kulambayeva Zhibek/Lomalin Grigoriy (7-5, 6-2)

Football

Men's Round of 16

India 0-2 Saudi Arabia

Hockey

Men's Pool A

India 4-2 Japan

Badminton

Women's Team Round of 16

India 3-0 Mongolia

PV Sindhu 2-0 M Ganbaatar (21-2, 21-3)

Ashmita Chaliha 2-0 K DarkhanBaatar (21-2, 21-3)

Anupama Upadhyay 2-0 Khulangoo Baatar (21-0, 21-2)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles Round of 16:

Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula 0-3 Phakpoom Sanguansin/Orawan Paranang (4-11, 6-11, 10-12)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran/Manika Batra 2-3 Zhe Yu Chew/Jian Zheng (11-7,11-9,11-13,10-12,3-11)

Women's Singles Round of 32

Sreeja Akula 0-4 Songgyong Pyon (6-11, 4-11, 13-15, 9-11)

Manika Batra 4-0 Nabita Shrestha (11-5, 11-4, 11-3, 11-2)

Men's Doubles Round of 32

Manav Thakkar/Manush Shah 3-1 Moosa Munsif/Mohamed Shaffan (11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 11-2)

Sharath Kamal/Sathiyan G 3-0 Ser-Od Ganhuyag/Manlaijargal Munkh-Ochir (11-5, 11-3, 11-3)

Women's Doubles Round of 32

Sreeja Akula/Diya Chitale 3-0 Ngoc Tran Mai/Nga Nguyen Thi (11-8, 15-13, 11-6)

Ayhika Mukherjee/Sutirtha Mukherjee 3-0 Zauresh Akasheva/Anastassiya Lavrova (11-7, 11-4, 11-7)

Men's Singles Round of 32

Sharath Kamal 3-0 Mohamed Shaffan Ismail (11-9, 11-2, 11-7, 11-7)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 3-0 Turki Lafi H Almutairi

(11-5, 11-6, 11-9, 11-2)

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's Vault Final

Pranati Nayak - 8th

Boxing

Women's 60 kg Round of 16

Jaismine beat Ahsour HGS

Men's 51 kg Round of 16

Deepak 1:4 1:4Tsuboi Tomoya omoya

Men's 71 kg Round of 16

Nishant Dev won by knockout against Bui PT

Swimming

Women's 50m Freestyle Heat 2

Shivangi Sarma - 7th

Men's 50m Butterfly

Virdhawal Khade - 7th

Men's 800m Freestyle Fast Heat

Aryan Nehra - 7th

Kushagra Rawat - 8th

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Heat 2

Team India (Srihari Natraj, Tanish Matthew, Anand Shylaja, Vishal Grewal) - 3rd

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final

Team India (Srihari Natraj, Tanish Matthew, Anand Shylaja, Vishal Grewal) - 6th

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Heat 1

Team India (Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Vritti Agarwal, Shivangi Sarma) - 8th

Women's 4x200 Freestyle Relay Final

Team India (Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramchandran, Vritti Agarwal, Shivangi Sarma) - 8th

Squash

Women's Team Pool B

India 0-3 Malaysia

Subramaniam Sivasangari 3-0 Joshana Chinappa (11-6, 11-2, 11-8)

Aifa Azman 3-2 Tanvi Khanna (9-11,11-1, 7-11, 13-11, 11-5)

Rachel Arnold 3-0 Anahat Singh (11, 7, 11-7, 14-12)

Men's Team Pool A

India 3-0 Nepal

Abhay Singh 3-0 Amrit Magar Thapa (11-2, 11-4, 11-1)

Mahesh Mangaonkar 3-0 Arhant Keshar Simha (11-2, 11-3, 11-3)

Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 3-0 Amir Bhlon (11-1, 11-2, 11-6)

Golf

Women's Individual Round 1

Pranavi Urs - T17

Avani Prashanth - T21

Aditi Ashok - T2

Women's Team Round 1

Team India (Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth, Aditi Ashok) - 5th

Men's Individual Round 1

Anirban Lahiri - T9

SSP Chawrasia - T19

Hitesh Joshi - T31

Shubhankar Sharma - T22

Men's Team Round 1

Team India ( Anirban Lahiri, SSP Chawrasia, Hitesh Joshi, Shubhankar Sharma) - T5

Cycling

Men's Omnium Scratch Race 1/4

Niraj Kumar - 9th

Women's Sprint Qualifying

Mayuri Lute - 17th

Triyasha Paul - 15th

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final - Heat 2

Triyasha Paul lost to Sato M of Japan

Men's Omnium Tempo Race 2/4

Niraj Kumar - DNS

Men's Sprint Race for 5th-8th Places

David E Beckham - 8th

Women's Sprint 1/16 Final Repechage - Heat 2

Triyasha Paul lost to Hwang H of South Korea

Bridge

Men’s Team

India 16.03 - 3.97 South Korea

India 9.03 - 10.97 Japan

India 9.67 - 10.33 China

India 18.17 - 1.83 Thailand

Women’s Team

India 11.28 - 8.72 Indonesia

India 6.77 - 13.23 China

Mixed Team

India 14.85 - 5.15 Indonesia

India 10-10 Chinese Taipei

India 5.36 - 14.64 Japan

India 16.55 - 3.45 China