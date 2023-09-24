Asian Games 2023: India's medal tally after Day 1

The first day of the 2023 Asian Games brought five medals for the Indian sporting contingent. The medals included three silvers and two bronzes. India failed to strike gold on Day 1 of the Asiad.

Of the five medals that India won on September 24, three came from rowing, while the other two belonged to shooting.

Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arving Singh claimed India's first medal at the Asian Games 2023, with a silver in the men's lightweight double sculls. The men's coxed eight team also clinched a silver in their event.

India's third rowing medal was a bronze, won by the men's pair of Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram.

Meanwhile, India's silver in shooting belonged to the trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey, with their performance in the 10m air rifle women's team event. Ramita followed up on her silver with a bronze in the 10m air rifle women's individual event.

This is what India’s medal tally looked like at the end of Day 1 of the Asian Games.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Rowing - 2 1 Shooting - 1 1

Day 1 India Medal Tally Breakdown

For their silver in the lightweight men's double sculls event, Arjuna Lal Jat and Arvind Singh set a time of 6:28.18, beating out Uzbekistan with a margin of 5.24 minutes. India lost to China who set a time of 6:23.16 over the course of the 2000m.

For the silver in the men's eight final, the Indian team, consisting of Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish, Dhananjay Pande, stood on the podium alongside China, who came first, and Indonesia, who finished third.

The Indian rowing duo of Babulal Yadav and Lekh Ram clocked a time of 6:50.41 to claim their bronze. The winner of the event, Hong Kong, set a time of 6:44.20, while Uzbekistan came second with 6:48.11.

The Indian women's shooting team of Ramita, Mehuli, and Ashi scored 1886.0 points over six rounds to secure their silver. Joining them on the podium in first place was China, while Mongolia took home the bronze.

Meanwhile, Ramita scored 230.1 in the individual 10m air rifle event to secure her bronze and round-up India's medal tally