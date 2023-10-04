Asian Games India Medal Tally Day 11

The eleventh day of the Hangzhou Asian Games brought with it another massive addition to India's medal tally. Fans witnessed athletes claim 12 medals in various sports, including 3 golds, 5 silver, and 4 bronze.

India's first medal of the day came in the 35 km race walk mixed team where Baboo Ram and Manju Rani claimed bronze after an impressive comeback.

Adding to today's bronze medal tally, Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh settled for third place after their semi final defeat. Boxer Parveen Hooda too clinched the bronze after losing to China's Lin Yt in her category.

Sunil Kumar claimed India's first wrestling medal of the day after winning his bronze medal match against Azisbekov A in men's Greco-Roman 87kg category.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain lost her finals match in the women's 75kg caregory, but secured India's first silver of the day.

Meanwhile, javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena came in second with a throw of 87.54 as he broke his personal best not just once, but twice during the six attempts.

Harmilan Bains claimed silver in the women's 800m sprint, her second Asian Games medal, and Avinash Sable achieved the same feat in the men's 5000m race clinching his second medal at the games as well.

The Indian women's 4x400m relay team also managed to finish on the second step of the podium today.

India's first gold of the day was credit to archers Praveen Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam with their performance in the compound mixed team event.

Neeraj Chopra lived up to expectations as he clinched gold in javelin throw, while the men's 4x400m team finished first in the relay event to finish India's Day 11 campaign on a high note.

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Athletics 2 4 1 Archery 1 - - Boxing - 1 1 Squash - - 1 Wrestling - - 1

India Medal Tally: Gold Breakdown

For their top of the podium finish today, Praveen Ojas Deotale and Jyothi Surekha Vennam scored 159 (from a possible 160) to steal the gold from the South Korean pair who scored 158.

Meanwhile, star athlete Neeraj Chopra managed a throw of 88.88 for his gold. While this isn't his best throw ever, it does mark his strongest showing in this season. He was joined on the podium by compatriot Kishore Kumar Jena in second place, and Japan's Dean Genki in third place.

The men's 4x400 relay team of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amol Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh clocked 3:01.58 for their first-place finish, thereby breaking the national record. They were accompanied on the podium by Qatar and Sri Lanka.