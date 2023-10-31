Asian Para Games silver medalist Bhavina Patel opens up about lack of accessibility

Bhavina Patel, Paralympics and Asian Para Games silver medalist, recently sat down in a chat with PTI to talk about what increased accessibility would look like for para-athletes.

Hailing from Mehsana, Patel initially started playing table tennis after she moved to Ahmedabad to study computer science. While there, she was enrolled as a student of ITI (Indian Training Institute) for people with disabilities and discovered a newfound passion for the sport.

Where she initially started playing for fun, Bhavina soon discovered that she had the potential to reach the highest levels with the right training and support. Now, a Paralympics silver, Asian Para Games silver, and Commonwealth Games gold later, Bhavina details the need for accessibility for para-athletes to ensure continued success.

“There are still a lot of government offices that are not wheelchair accessible. When you go to foreign countries you never feel disabled, everything is so accessible. Facilities like these will make us feel more independent," she told PTI.

"A lot of the states don’t have policies for para-athletes that should be made as soon as possible. There are differences in facilities of para-athletes and normal athletes, so that should be completed," she added.

The Indian contingent had a remarkably strong outing at the 2023 Asian Para Games, returning home with a whopping 111 medals. Of these medals, 29 were gold, 31 were silver, and 51 were bronze medals.

According to Bhavina Patel, athletes will be able to reach further milestones with the right support.

"There is a lot of improvement from before but to take it to the next level all these areas require improvement. The para-athletes are trying to improve at their own level but if they have the support of these things then they can do better," she said.

Para-shuttler Krishna Nagar emphasizes need for larger training halls

Krishna Nagar, Paralympics champion and two-time Asian Para Games medalist has also chimed in to speak out about the requirement for better training facilities. He emphasized the need for larger badminton training halls that would more closely resemble the conditions of an international court.

“In badminton, we need agility, speed and power and also need to be alert. It is a speed game. Most big tournaments have big halls. But a lot of the time the halls are small at the time of training (in India), which leads to slight issues as the shuttle travels fast or just feels weird to us,” he said.

As of now, sports minister Anurag Thakur has said that the authorities are working to provide better facilities for para-athletes, including the possibility of a Khelo India Para Games.