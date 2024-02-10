Mumbai Open Day 8: Prarthana Thombare/Arianne Hartono through to finals

Semifinals day at the Mumbai Open brought with it the doubles match of Indian Prarthana Thombare and her Dutch partner Arianne Hartono. After a week of phenomenal performances from the duo, the country's tennis fans were geared up for another exciting victory, and Thombare and Hartono certainly delivered.

The Indian-Dutch duo were up against Kazakhstan's Zhibek Kulambeyeva and Korea's Sohyun Park. On their way to this final four matches, Thombare and Hartono had already registered a hard-fought win over fourth seeds Luksika Kumkhum and Peangtarn Plipuech in their opening round itself.

After that match, their semifinal encounter today at the Mumbai Open didn't pose too much of a challenge. Getting off to a strong start, Prarthana and Arianne won the first game 6-2. From there, they only got better, clinching the second game 6-1 to book their spot in the finals.

Tomorrow, February 11, Thombare and Hartono will face off against second seeds Dalila Jakupovic and Sabrina Santamaria in the finals.

Mumbai Open 2024: Semifinals recap

While the women's doubles semifinals of Prarthana Thombare and Arianne Hartono was the last match of the day, the games preceding them were also equally thrilling.

Getting the day started at the Mumbai Open was the singles match between American Katie Volynets and Australia’s Storm Hunter. Their battle was intense, but in the end, it was Hunter who took the win, 6-4, 7-6(4).

Joining the Australian in the finals will be sixth seed Darla Semenistaja. The Latvian was facing Arianne Hartono, and this was another closely contested affair. Semenistaja and Hartono were breathing down each other's neck throughout the match, with the sixth seed taking the win 7-5, 6-4.

The first women's doubles semifinals of the Mumbai Open turned out to be something anticlimactic. Second seeds Dalila Jakupovic and Sabrina Santamaria had their work cut out in the first game, and only managed to get away 6-4 against Naiktha Bains and Fanny Stollar.

However, the second game failed to carry the same kind of intensity, with Jakupovic and Santamaria taking the win 6-1.