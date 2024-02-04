Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal aims for Olympics after Khelo India Youth Games 2024 success

17-year-old Vritti Agarwal exhibited a sensational performance at the Khelo India Youth Games 2024, returning with as many as five medals. Vritti found herself among the top performances at the event as she claimed top spots in the women’s 200m butterfly and freestyle events in the 200m, 800m, 400m, and 1500m.

She first bagged the gold in the 200m and 800m freestyle events and followed it with a 400m gold with a timing of 4:32.77. Later, she added two more to make it five gold medals in total.

She left everyone behind in the 1500m freestyle event, boasting a timing of 17:59:51. Karnataka’s N Aditi Mulay and Tumu Sri Charani finished in second and third position, respectively.

Vritti, who became the first from her state to represent the Asian Games last year, shared her experience of playing at the event.

“Frankly, some familiar names were not present in these Youth Games as they were selected for the Asian meet. But, anyhow, it was a good experience to swim with them,” Vritti said.

“Well, in the Asiad, I saw that there are swimmers out there working even harder than we were. We still have a long way to go. So we have to practice a lot more,” said the Commerce student of P. Obul Reddy School (Hyderabad).

"My target is to represent India in the Olympics" - Vritti Agarwal

Despite exhibiting a sensational performance at the Khelo India Youth Games, Vritti understands that there is much room for improvement. At just 17 years of age, she has set her sights on winning the Olympic medal for the country.

“I have started on improving my technique by working with my coach John Siddiqui at Zion Sportz Swimming Academy in Hyderabad. I have felt that my stroke is not that good. The technique and all. I have to correct that. I have been working on it, and there is a little improvement,” Vritti said.

“My target is to represent India in the Olympics, and I will work hard to realise that dream,” she added.