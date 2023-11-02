"We are trying to host 2030 Youth Olympics and 2036 Olympics" - PM Narendra Modi

On Wednesday, November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got together with India's freshly returned Asian Para Games contingent at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium in Delhi.

The event was centered around celebrating the athletes who brought back a record 111 medals from Hangzhou, including 29 golds, finishing fifth in the medal tally.

The celebration was attended by various athletes and their coaches. Officials from the Paralympic Committee of India, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur were also in attendance at the event.

Addressing the growing sporting culture of the country, PM Modi announced that India was looking to host the Youth Olympics and the Olympics in the near future,

"We are trying to host the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympics".

He also praised the unwavering dedication and hard work of the athletes who played at the Asian Para Games, telling them that they had made their country proud.

"I keep finding opportunities to meet you...I have come between you people for only one thing and that is to congratulate you. You were outside India, playing in China....Every second, I was living your efforts and confidence sitting here. The way you all have made the country proud is absolutely unprecedented. Your performance has left the entire nation thrilled," PM Modi said.

India at the Asian Para Games 2023

India had an eventful time at the Asian Para Games 2023, returning home with a record 111 medals. This is the first time the country crossed the 100-medal mark at the Games.

There were 309 Indian competitors spread out across 17 sports in Hangzhou, and they certainly made their mark. The best performers were undoubtedly the track and field athletes who stole the spotlight as they finished on the podium 55 times, 18 of which were first places. Indian shuttlers also put up a notable performance at the Games, clinching four golds, four silvers, and thirteen bronze medals.