NFL news and notes: Brees anticipates Week 8 return, Mahomes throws at practice

Quarterbacks around the league are on the mend.

We dive into the latest injury updates around the league and more in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Brees expects to play Week 8

While no definitive decision has been made, veteran New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees told reporters he anticipates he will be ready to take the field against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after missing the last six weeks with a thumb injury.

Brees underwent surgery and sported a brace on his hand as he recovered but was seen throwing earlier this month. In his absence, Teddy Bridgewater has proven to be a reliable backup by winning five straight starts.

Mahomes throws at practice after knee injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was not running, but he was active during the team's workout and has yet to be ruled out for Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid confirmed Matt Moore will get the majority of reps at practice this week, though Mahomes will toss the ball and take part in individual drills.

Reigning MVP Mahomes suffered a dislocated kneecap in last week's win over the Denver Broncos but reportedly could return in as soon as three weeks. The Chiefs are hopeful he could return in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, though they could choose to wait until after the team's Week 12 bye.

Darnold has ripped toenail removed

Another day, another odd setback for the New York Jets quarterback. Sam Darnold practiced on a limited basis Wednesday because he had a ripped toenail removed after Monday's loss to the New England Patriots. The good news is coach Adam Gase said Darnold will be able to participate in individual drills and is still expected to play Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Sam will do individual drills, we'll evaluate him after," Gase told reporters. "Hoping to get seven-on-seven in, not sure if we're going to put him in team periods yet. Kind of that toe, we're just trying to make sure that he's good, feels good with the shoes that he's got.

"So we'll kind of progress as we go through practice. If he ends up getting a 'Did Not Participate', he'll at least do individual and then we'll see where he's at after that."

Two things that don't matter

Brady embracing career uncertainty

Patriots star Tom Brady is in his 20th season with the Super Bowl champions and said he wants to keep playing into his mid-40s, but he could become a free agent after this campaign, leaving his future with the franchise in question.

"That is the great part for me, I don't know," Brady said during his weekly appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" in Boston. "I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years you kind feel like [there is] the responsibility to always fulfil the contract.

"One day I will wake up and I will feel like, 'OK, that will be enough'. When that day comes, that day comes. I don't know if it will be after this year. I don't know if it will be five years from now. I don't have to determine those things right now, either. That is kind of a good part of where I am at. Just take advantage of the opportunities that I have this year and do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times."

Reid motivated entering matchup with former team

The veteran safety has been preparing to face the 49ers since San Francisco opted not to re-sign him after the 2017 season, which ultimately paved his path to the Carolina Panthers.

"I just don't forget," Eric Reid told reporters.

Reid, who later filed a collusion grievance against the NFL along with quarterback Colin Kaepernick stating teams would not sign the pair due to their stances against social injustices, added he does not feel "bitter" or want "revenge," just a win.

One video you have to see

Kansas City are ready to light up Green Bay.

Wednesday's tweet of the day

Too soon, Myles Garrett.

Myles Garrett says pressuring Tom Brady is easier said than done, but “you have to make sure he’s seeing ghosts.” — Nick Shook (@TheNickShook) October 23, 2019