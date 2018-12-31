Patriots set NFL record after securing bye for ninth consecutive season

Tom Brady

The New England Patriots set a new NFL record after securing a bye in the first round of the playoffs for the ninth successive season.

Sunday's comprehensive 38-3 victory over the struggling New York Jets saw the Patriots make history as they ended the regular season on a winning note.

The win also marked the ninth consecutive year the Patriots have had at least 11 victories, and New England became the only team in the league to be undefeated at home.

New England now have the most unbeaten and untied seasons at home (seven) since 1970.

An @NFL record ninth straight year with a first round bye. #GoPats pic.twitter.com/NCBKFXb3xv — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 30, 2018

Star Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had an efficient day. He completed 24-of-33 passes for 250 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

Four separate receivers caught the scoring passes, but more impressive was Kyle Van Noy's fumble return for a touchdown.

SCOOP & SCORE! @KVN_03 visits the end zone for the second time this season#NYJvsNE | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/Nt5XbrXehS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 30, 2018

Brady set individual milestones as well. He finished with over 6,000 career competitions to become just the fourth quarterback to reach that mark, joining Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning.

The 41-year-old's 29 passing touchdowns this season are the second most in a campaign after turning 40 years old in NFL history.

New England – last season's Super Bowl finalists – enter the playoffs as the second seed in the AFC.