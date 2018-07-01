Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Paul Menard wins pole for NASCAR Cup Series race

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    01 Jul 2018, 09:14 IST
AP Image

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Paul Menard won the pole Saturday for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

It's the second career pole for Menard, who has just one top-five finish this season. He also qualified first for a race at Daytona almost exactly 10 years ago.

"Ten years, it goes by quick. I feel old now," the 37-year-old Menard said with a wry grin.

Menard turned a lap at 180.012 mph in his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. He has one career win, taking the 2011 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ryan Blaney joined Menard on the front row. Blaney was second at 179.880 mph in his No. 12 Team Penske Ford.

Blaney drove Menard's car with Wood Brothers Racing in the previous two seasons.

"We'll see," Blaney said. "It's always up in the air. ... It's always good to have raw speed in the car like that for qualifying and you just hope it carries over."

Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five.

The cars for Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson, Denny Hamlin and Chris Buescher failed inspection. They had their qualifying times disallowed and will start at the back of the field.

Truex has won the last two NASCAR Cup Series races at Chicagoland.

Brett Moffitt wins NASCAR Truck race at Chicagoland
RELATED STORY
Larson wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Chicagoland Speedway
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Truex wins NASCAR race at Pocono Raceway
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Talladega 2018: Odds, fantasy advice,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Richmond 2018: Odds, fantasy advice,...
RELATED STORY
NASCAR results at Richmond: Kyle Busch comes from back of...
RELATED STORY
He's back: Kenseth returns to capture pole for All-Star race
RELATED STORY
NASCAR at Bristol 2018: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction,...
RELATED STORY
Dillon wins rain-shortened Xfinity race at Michigan
RELATED STORY
Johnny Sauter wins NASCAR Truck race at Charlotte
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us