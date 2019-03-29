×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Politician's claim as tallest might be a stretch

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Mar 2019, 01:24 IST
AP Image

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — It didn't take long for a New York City councilman's claim that he's the world's tallest male politician to draw some challenges.

Robert Cornegy Jr., a 6-foot-10 (208 centimeter) councilman from Brooklyn, was certified by Guinness World Records in January and honored for the distinction this week at a City Hall ceremony.

But North Dakota's insurance commissioner, Jon Godfread, quickly stepped forward to say he will contest the title. Godfread, who played basketball at the University of Northern Iowa and played professionally in Germany, says he's 6-11¾ (212 centimeters).

Brad Sellers, a former Ohio State and Chicago Bulls star listed at 7 feet (213 centimeters), also says he has a claim. Sellers is the mayor of Warrensville Heights, Ohio.

Godfread says he didn't know "being a tall politician was a thing."

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 10 biggest sports rivalries in the world
RELATED STORY
The Latest: DeVos defends cutting Special Olympics funding
RELATED STORY
Native Americans say movement to end 'redface' is slow
RELATED STORY
DeVos defends plan to eliminate Special Olympics funding
RELATED STORY
Ref who told wrestler to cut dreads alleges defamation
RELATED STORY
Saints coach Payton reacts to new replay rules: I think we got it right
RELATED STORY
Clarkson's Gabel is top player in women's college hockey
RELATED STORY
Truck driver involved in hockey team bus crash gets 8 years
RELATED STORY
Column: Where, oh where, should the Raiders play?
RELATED STORY
Court denies appeal of man convicted ex-Saints star's death
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us