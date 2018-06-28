Raikkonen not ruling out McLaren return

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen has "zero interest" in engaging in "nonsense" talk about his future but refused to rule out a return to McLaren.

The Finn is out of contract at the end of the season and Ferrari are reported to be lining up Charles Leclerc to replace him.

McLaren are said to be considering Raikkonen for a seat in 2019 if Fernando Alonso opts to leave the struggling Woking-based team.

The 38-year-old hinted that a switch could be on the cards, but was not giving too much away when he faced the media ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.

"I spoke to them [McLaren] a lot in past when I was there but I have zero interest to get involved in all the nonsense in my view. You guys [journalists] usually write what you decide yourselves if its true or not," said Raikkonen.

"It's the same as always every year. I said in 2007 I think it was that I'd finish with Ferrari and then at some point it didn't look like that and now it looks like it again.

"You never know what comes but we will see as always.

"I've been in the situation many times, we will know for sure before next year but it's a pretty normal situation from my side. There's a lot of talk and I don't need to comment on those, everyone will see at some point what happens. Let's wait and see."