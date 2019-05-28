Ronaldo my best signing at Real Madrid - Perez

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 42 // 28 May 2019, 15:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Cristiano Ronaldo and Florentino Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says Cristiano Ronaldo is the best signing he has made during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ronaldo spent nine seasons at Madrid in total, scoring over 450 goals and counting four Champions Leagues, two LaLiga titles and two Copa del Rey trophies among his honours.

The Portugal forward left in July 2018, joining Juventus in a deal worth €112million.

"I think he already made it quite clear that he wanted new challenges," Perez said on 'El Transistor' when asked about Ronaldo hinting at an exit immediately after Madrid's Champions League victory in Kiev last season.

"He used that moment to say it, but I think he'd been thinking about it for some time.

"He never created any problems during the nine years at Real Madrid, never once arriving late or anything.

"I think he's the best player I signed for Real Madrid. I always had a great relationship with him. We never had any problems, not even over money."

600 - Cristiano #Ronaldo has scored 600th goals in his career with clubs in all competitions. STRATOSPHERIC.#InterJuve #SerieA pic.twitter.com/SRlygZJQHZ — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) April 27, 2019

Ronaldo's departure followed on from Zinedine Zidane's decision to quit Madrid, though the Frenchman has since returned for a second spell as coach following Julen Lopetegui's disastrous spell and Santiago Solari's underwhelming stint.

Advertisement

Perez added that, as soon as Zidane outlined his intention to leave the club, there was little he could do to change the coach's mind.

"He came to my office and told me. When Zidane decided, there was no turning him around," Perez said.

"Then the next day we decided to communicate it. At that time there weren't many coaches available. All those at clubs had contracts for some time.

"With Lopetegui we wanted him to come after the World Cup. He wanted to announce it before the World Cup and we spoke with Luis Rubiales and he told us that we were getting a great coach, but then something happened in the afternoon and it all changed and they sacked him.

"Then we didn't speak with the Federation more because he was sacked and we didn't have to pay a clause."