Runners and Ryders: Noren strengthens grip in Paris, Molinari makes statement

Alex Noren boosted his bid for a Ryder Cup by taking the Open de France title on the course where Europe and the United States will do battle and Francesco Molinari made another statement by claiming his maiden PGA Tour title.

Noren claimed his second Rolex Series title at Le Golf National, winning by a solitary shot after birdying two of the last three holes to card a four-under 67 on Sunday.

The Swede's victory moved him up to fifth on the European points list and fourth on the world points list, well on course to feature for Europe in Paris in September.

Molinari claimed his first PGA Tour title in style, pulling away from the field with a magnificent closing eight-under 62 to finish 21 under at the Quicken Loans National.

The Italian's triumph did not earn him any points in the battle for Ryder Cup spots, but he still remains in an automatic qualification berth.

Sergio Garcia moved into the top 10 on the world points list with an eighth-place finish in the French capital, while European points list leader Tyrrell Hatton added to his tally after he was tied for 16th at the venue for the 42nd edition of the biennial event.

There were no changes in the USA standings, but Rickie Fowler picked up points courtesy of finishing 12th at National.

Tiger Woods cracked the top 30, advancing 11 spots to 28th, after finishing tied for fourth.

European points list (top four earn places)

1. TYRRELL HATTON: 3,677,719.42

2. JUSTIN ROSE: 3,307,263.76

3. TOMMY FLEETWOOD: 3,240,727.58

4. FRANCESCO MOLINARI: 3,225,221.47

---

5. Alex Noren: 3,202,412.56

6. Jon Rahm: 2,426,603.59

7. Thorbjorn Olesen: 2,358,160.77

World points list (top four not already qualified via European Points list earn places)

1. Justin Rose: 290.39

2. JON RAHM: 263.24

3. Tommy Fleetwood: 257.00

4. ALEX NOREN: 237.56

5. RORY MCILROY: 226.56

6. Tyrrell Hatton: 207.81

7. Francesco Molinari: 193.69

8. PAUL CASEY: 153.44

---

9. Matt Fitzpatrick 141.78

10. Sergio Garcia: 140.90

11. Ian Poulter: 137.62



United States points list (top eight earn places)

1. BROOKS KOEPKA: 8,919.409

2. DUSTIN JOHNSON: 7,809.287

3. PATRICK REED: 7,639.916

4. JUSTIN THOMAS: 6,727.053

5. BUBBA WATSON: 5,388.024

6. JORDAN SPIETH: 4,819.806

7. RICKIE FOWLER: 4,519.527

8. BRYSON DECHAMBEAU: 4,196.116

---

9. Webb Simpson: 4,027.534

10. Phil Mickelson: 3,979.592

11. Matt Kuchar: 3,386.946

