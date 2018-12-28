×
Russia beats Denmark 4-0 in world junior hockey championship

Associated Press
9   //    28 Dec 2018, 07:48 IST
AP Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alexander Romanov had a goal and two assists and Russia beat Denmark 4-0 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship.

Vitali Kravtsov added a goal and an assist, Pavel Shen and Ivan Morozov also scored, and Danil Tarasov made 20 saves for Russia in its Group A opener.

Denmark was coming off a 14-0 loss to Canada on Wednesday night. The defending champion Canadians faced Switzerland in the late Group A game at Rogers Arena.

In Group B in Victoria, Sweden beat Slovakia 5-2 to improve to 2-0 and extend its record round-robin winning streak to 46. Emil Bemstrom scored twice, and Lucas Elvenes and Isac Lundestrom each had a goal and an assist.

In the late game at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Finland played Kazakhstan.

The United States opened Group B play Wednesday night with a 2-1 victory over Slovakia. The Americans will face Kazakhstan on Friday night, play Sweden on Saturday night and complete round-robin play against Finland on Monday night.

