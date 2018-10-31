×
South Africa wins toss and bats in only tour match

Associated Press
31 Oct 2018
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the Proteas' only tour match ahead of a three-match limited-overs series against Australia.

Du Plessis said ahead of the day-night match at Manuka Oval on Wednesday against a Prime Minister's XI that he would play his strongest-possible lineup ahead of Sunday's first ODI match against Australia in Perth.

The PM's XI is a largely developmental lineup lead by test veteran George Bailey.

PM's XI: George Bailey (captain), Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Josh Philippe, Kurtis Patterson, Sam Heazlett, Jason Sangha, Jason Behrendorff, Ben Dwarshuis, Blake Edwards, Usman Qadir. 12th man: Tom Engelbrecht.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Farhaan Behardien, Dwaine Pretorius, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir. Andile Phehlukwayo.

Umpires: Simon Fry and Shawn Craig, Australia.

Third Umpire: Simon Lightbody, Australia. Match Referee: Steve Bernard, Australia.

Associated Press
