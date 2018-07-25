SPO-HIGHLIGHTS AT 1715 HOURS

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES;

*Report of Youth Test between India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 at Hambantota.

*Report of warm-up match between India and Essex at Chelmsford.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-HOCK-WOM

India play Ireland in pursuit of first win in women's hockey WC

London, Jul 25 (PTI) A golden opportunity to claim an upset win lost, the Indian women's hockey team would be aiming to make amends when it takes on a lower-ranked Ireland in its second game of the World Cup, here tomorrow.

SPO-AWARDS-MINISTRY

Asiad performance could be considered for Sports Awards to be held on Sep 25

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Sports Ministry is open to the idea of considering outstanding performers of next month's Asian Games for this year's National Sports Awards, which will be held on September 25 instead of the conventional August 29 to ensure that athletes don't miss out due to their participation in the continental showpiece.

SPO-BAD-SINDHU

Unfazed by final losses, Sindhu eyes medal at Worlds and Asiad

By Amit Kumar Das

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A title has eluded P V Sindhu this season despite three summit appearances but the Indian ace says she is undeterred by the heartbreak and will aim for a fresh start in the upcoming World Championship in China and the Asian Games in Indonesia.

SPO-DDCA-COMMITTEE

Sehwag, Gambhir in DDCA Cricket Committee but questions galore

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Having won many a battle for India on the cricket field, the hit opening pair of Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir will now be padding up together off the field after being named in the newly formed Cricket Committee of Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).

SPO-ASIAD-MIRABAI

Asian Games: pain subsides, hope floats for Mirabai Chanu

By Aparajita Upadhyay

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Her Asian Games participation is in doubt due to a lower back problem, but world champion and Commonwealth Games gold-medallist weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu says the injury is not as bad as first thought and she would need just two weeks of training to be competition ready.

SPO-IND-SHASTRI

We will never make excuses about pitch and conditions: Ravi Shastri

By Chetan Narula

Chelmsford, Jul 25 (PTI) India coach Ravi Shastri today asserted that the current team does not believe in complaining and will not make tough conditions an excuse for its performances in what is expected to be a gruelling five-Test series against England.

SPO-GOLF-IND

Bhullar and Kapur seek success in Fiji

Nadi (Fiji), Jul 25 (PTI) Gaganjeet Bhullar will look to continue his good form as he eyes his 10th title at the Fiji International golf tournament, co-sanctioned by the Asian and European Tours, starting at the Natadola Bay course here tomorrow