×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Steelers coach Tomlin agrees to one-year extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1   //    25 Jul 2019, 22:36 IST
Tomlin-Mike-07222015-US-News-Getty-FTR
Mike Tomlin

Long-time coach Mike Tomlin has agreed to terms on a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, extending his stay at the club by another season.

Tomlin, who was hired in January 2007, is now under contract until the 2021 NFL season after signing a one-year extension, the team announced on Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2021 season," Steelers president Art Rooney II said.

"Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship."

The upcoming 2019 season will be Tomlin's 13th with the Steelers. He is just the third coach of the franchise since 1969, following Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher.

Tomlin, 47, has been to two Super Bowls and became the youngest coach in NFL history to win the championship when Pittsburgh defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in 2009.

The Steelers have also won six AFC North titles under Tomlin. 

"I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organisation for the support in my first 12 seasons," Tomlin said.

Advertisement

"We have a goal of winning the organisation’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more excited about this upcoming season."

 

Advertisement
Steelers sign Roethlisberger to two-year contract extension
RELATED STORY
Steelers QB Roethlisberger 'genuinely sorry' for Brown comments
RELATED STORY
Prescott Cowboys extension will 'get done eventually'
RELATED STORY
Jones signs four-year, $57m extension with Falcons
RELATED STORY
Robbie Gould gets long-term extension from 49ers at franchise tag deadline
RELATED STORY
NFL training camp 2019: AFC North preview
RELATED STORY
Lawrence agrees five-year Cowboys extension
RELATED STORY
Wentz, Eagles agree to four-year contract extension
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Long Beach, California is a great city for all sports fans to visit
RELATED STORY
Panthers' Cam Newton should be 'ready to roll' for camp, coach Ron Rivera says
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us