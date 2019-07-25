Steelers coach Tomlin agrees to one-year extension

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1 // 25 Jul 2019, 22:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Tomlin

Long-time coach Mike Tomlin has agreed to terms on a new contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers, extending his stay at the club by another season.

Tomlin, who was hired in January 2007, is now under contract until the 2021 NFL season after signing a one-year extension, the team announced on Thursday.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin’s contract through the 2021 season," Steelers president Art Rooney II said.

"Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we pursue our goal of winning another championship."

We have signed Coach Tomlin to a one-year contract extension.



MORE: https://t.co/hT5yO951E4 pic.twitter.com/5TmSBbWzi2 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 25, 2019

The upcoming 2019 season will be Tomlin's 13th with the Steelers. He is just the third coach of the franchise since 1969, following Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher.

Tomlin, 47, has been to two Super Bowls and became the youngest coach in NFL history to win the championship when Pittsburgh defeated the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in 2009.

The Steelers have also won six AFC North titles under Tomlin.

"I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organisation for the support in my first 12 seasons," Tomlin said.

Advertisement

"We have a goal of winning the organisation’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more excited about this upcoming season."