×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Steelers coach Tomlin explains controversial fake punt decision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    24 Dec 2018, 14:57 IST
tomlin-mike-usnews-122318-ftr-getty
Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin said he "wanted to be aggressive" against the New Orleans Saints, as he explained why the Pittsburgh Steelers opted to go for a fake punt late in the game.

The Steelers had a chance to extend a four-point lead over the Saints when they received the ball at their own 37 with a little more than six minutes to play in a game with major playoff implications on Sunday. 

But Pittsburgh failed to move the chains and appeared set to punt the ball back to New Orleans with 4:11 remaining.

The Steelers, however, decided to run a fake and the play came up just short of the first down marker, leading to a turnover on downs. The Saints went on to score a touchdown on the ensuing drive and win the game 31-28, leaving the playoff hopes of Tomlin's side looking bleak.

Tomlin, Pittsburgh's 13th-year coach, explained his decision to reporters after the game, saying: "Obviously I told us to go for a fake punt.

"I just wanted to be aggressive. I wanted to ensure that we had an opportunity to win the game. First of all, I liked the play, the concept, I thought we had a chance to get it.

"But I thought where the game was and the time which was left in the game, I thought that if we did not stop them, that we would have an opportunity to have the ball last, and we did. But obviously, unsuccessful nonetheless. I take responsibility for that."

The loss dropped the Steelers to 8-6-1 this season. They must beat the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular-season finale next week and receive help from other teams in order to reach the postseason, with the Baltimote Ravens - who face the Cleveland Browns - now leading the AFC North.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Steelers frustrated by latest costly, close loss
RELATED STORY
Saints narrowly upend Steelers and take top NFC seed
RELATED STORY
Tomlin confirms Steelers WR Brown was absent from...
RELATED STORY
Rivers rallies Chargers past Steelers 33-30
RELATED STORY
Steelers' James Conner ruled out against Raiders
RELATED STORY
As AB Turns; Brown says he's upset Steelers are losing
RELATED STORY
Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell refuses to sign tag, out for 2018
RELATED STORY
Steelers' Roethlisberger texted Bell but 'didn’t hear back'
RELATED STORY
Strong as steel: Amid heartbreak, Steelers rout Browns
RELATED STORY
Brown absent from Steelers facility on Monday due to...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us