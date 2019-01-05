×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Taubitz wins, Britcher second for US at snowy luge World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
05 Jan 2019, 20:08 IST
AP Image

KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — Julia Taubitz of Germany won a World Cup luge race on Saturday, prevailing on a day where snow piling up on the track befuddled many sliders.

American Summer Britcher was second and Austrian Hannah Prock finished third for her first World Cup medal. German star Natalie Geisenberger was one of many who struggled in the snow and finished eighth on her home track, ending a streak of 25 consecutive World Cup races with a medal for the Olympic champion.

Race officials decided to sweep the track after every three sliders, and those who were on the track immediately following the sweep reaped the benefits. Those who had to plow through the snow lost enormous amounts of speed and had slimmer chances of getting into the medal hunt.

Russian Ekaterina Katnikova, who was leading after the first heat and took advantage of clean ice, was 22nd on a snow-covered track in the second heat and finished 17th overall. Geisenberger managed to keep her World Cup overall lead, her advantage over Taubitz trimmed to 17 points.

Britcher remained third in the overall standings after earning her second silver medal of the season.

Conditions were a bit different in the earlier doubles race Saturday, and the results were more predictable.

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken prevailed for Germany, with countrymen Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finishing second. Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller took third for Austria.

The U.S. sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman was ninth.

It was the sixth medal of the season for the Eggert-Benecken sled, and the fourth gold.

Associated Press
NEWS
Mazdzer-Terdiman, Britcher win silvers for US in luge
RELATED STORY
Taubitz holds off Geisenberger for World Cup luge gold
RELATED STORY
Geisenberger wins luge again; Sweeney takes bronze for US
RELATED STORY
Restart: US bobsled, skeleton, luge teams have new look
RELATED STORY
Repilov wins World Cup luge race in Lake Placid
RELATED STORY
Germany, Austria take golds on Day 1 of World Cup luge stop
RELATED STORY
Wendl and Arlt get their first World Cup luge win of season
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins another World Cup slalom at Killington
RELATED STORY
Vlhova wins 1st World Cup GS, 1st-run leader Shiffrin 5th
RELATED STORY
American Mikaela Shiffrin wins record 36th World Cup slalom
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us